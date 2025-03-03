useMutation

Apollo Client API reference

Refer to the Mutations section for a more in-depth overview of useMutation.

Example

JavaScript
1 import { gql, useMutation } from "@apollo/client";
2
3 const ADD_TODO = gql`
4   mutation AddTodo($type: String!) {
5     addTodo(type: $type) {
6       id
7       type
8     }
9   }
10 `;
11
12 function AddTodo() {
13   let input;
14   const [addTodo, { data }] = useMutation(ADD_TODO);
15
16   return (
17     <div>
18       <form
19         onSubmit={(e) => {
20           e.preventDefault();
21           addTodo({ variables: { type: input.value } });
22           input.value = "";
23         }}
24       >
25         <input
26           ref={(node) => {
27             input = node;
28           }}
29         />
30         <button type="submit">Add Todo</button>
31       </form>
32     </div>
33   );
34 }

Signature

TypeScript
1useMutation<TData, TVariables, TCache, TConfiguredVariables>(
2  mutation: DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>,
3  options?: useMutation.Options<NoInfer<TData>, NoInfer<TVariables>, TCache, {
4    [K in keyof TConfiguredVariables]: K extends keyof TVariables ? TConfiguredVariables[K] : never;
5}>
6): useMutation.ResultTuple<TData, MakeRequiredVariablesOptional<TVariables, TConfiguredVariables>, TCache>
(src/react/hooks/useMutation.ts)

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
mutation
DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>

A GraphQL mutation document parsed into an AST by gql.

options (optional)
useMutation.Options<NoInfer<TData>, NoInfer<TVariables>, TCache, { [K in keyof TConfiguredVariables]: K extends keyof TVariables ? TConfiguredVariables[K] : never; }>

Options to control how the mutation is executed.

Show/hide child attributes
Operation options
boolean

If true, makes sure all queries included in refetchQueries are completed before the mutation is considered complete.

The default value is false (queries are refetched asynchronously).

ErrorPolicy

Specifies how the mutation handles a response that returns both GraphQL errors and partial results.

For details, see GraphQL error policies.

The default value is none, meaning that the mutation result includes error details but not partial results.

(data: MaybeMasked<TData>, clientOptions?: Options<TData, TVariables, TCache>) => void

A callback function that's called when your mutation successfully completes with zero errors (or if errorPolicy is ignore and partial data is returned).

This function is passed the mutation's result data and any options passed to the mutation.

(error: ErrorLike, clientOptions?: Options<TData, TVariables, TCache>) => void

A callback function that's called when the mutation encounters one or more errors (unless errorPolicy is ignore).

This function is passed an ApolloError object that contains either a networkError object or a graphQLErrors array, depending on the error(s) that occurred, as well as any options passed the mutation.

OnQueryUpdated<any>

Optional callback for intercepting queries whose cache data has been updated by the mutation, as well as any queries specified in the refetchQueries: [...] list passed to client.mutate.

Returning a Promise from onQueryUpdated will cause the final mutation Promise to await the returned Promise. Returning false causes the query to be ignored.

((result: NormalizedExecutionResult<Unmasked<TData>>) => InternalRefetchQueriesInclude) | InternalRefetchQueriesInclude

An array (or a function that returns an array) that specifies which queries you want to refetch after the mutation occurs.

Each array value can be either:

  • An object containing the query to execute, along with any variables

  • A string indicating the operation name of the query to refetch

TConfiguredVariables

An object containing all of the GraphQL variables your mutation requires to execute.

Each key in the object corresponds to a variable name, and that key's value corresponds to the variable value.

Networking options
ApolloClient

The instance of ApolloClient to use to execute the mutation.

By default, the instance that's passed down via context is used, but you can provide a different instance here.

DefaultContext

If you're using Apollo Link, this object is the initial value of the context object that's passed along your link chain.

boolean

If true, the in-progress mutation's associated component re-renders whenever the network status changes or a network error occurs.

The default value is true.

Caching options
MutationFetchPolicy

Provide no-cache if the mutation's result should not be written to the Apollo Client cache.

The default value is network-only (which means the result is written to the cache).

Unlike queries, mutations do not support fetch policies besides network-only and no-cache.

Unmasked<NoInfer<TData>> | ((vars: TVariables, { IGNORE }: { IGNORE: IgnoreModifier; }) => Unmasked<NoInfer<TData>> | IgnoreModifier)

By providing either an object or a callback function that, when invoked after a mutation, allows you to return optimistic data and optionally skip updates via the IGNORE sentinel object, Apollo Client caches this temporary (and potentially incorrect) response until the mutation completes, enabling more responsive UI updates.

For more information, see Optimistic mutation results.

MutationUpdaterFunction<TData, TVariables, TCache>

A function used to update the Apollo Client cache after the mutation completes.

For more information, see Updating the cache after a mutation.

Other
boolean

To avoid retaining sensitive information from mutation root field arguments, Apollo Client v3.4+ automatically clears any ROOT_MUTATION fields from the cache after each mutation finishes. If you need this information to remain in the cache, you can prevent the removal by passing keepRootFields: true to the mutation. ROOT_MUTATION result data are also passed to the mutation update function, so we recommend obtaining the results that way, rather than using this option, if possible.

MutationQueryReducersMap<TData>

A MutationQueryReducersMap, which is map from query names to mutation query reducers. Briefly, this map defines how to incorporate the results of the mutation into the results of queries that are currently being watched by your application.

Result

TypeScript
1[
2  mutate: (options?: MutationFunctionOptions<TData, TVariables>) => Promise<FetchResult<TData>>,
3  result: MutationResult<TData>
4]
A tuple of two values:
Name / Type
Description
mutate
( options?: MutationFunctionOptions<TData, TVariables> ) => Promise<FetchResult<TData>>
A function to trigger the mutation from your UI. You can optionally pass this function any of the following options:
  • awaitRefetchQueries
  • context
  • fetchPolicy
  • onCompleted
  • onError
  • optimisticResponse
  • refetchQueries
  • onQueryUpdated
  • update
  • variables
  • client
Any option you pass here overrides any existing value for that option that you passed to useMutation.The mutate function returns a promise that fulfills with your mutation result.
result
MutationResult<TData>
The result of the mutation.
Show/hide child attributes
boolean

If true, the mutation's mutate function has been called.

ApolloClient

The instance of Apollo Client that executed the mutation.

Can be useful for manually executing followup operations or writing data to the cache.

MaybeMasked<TData> | null | undefined

The data returned from your mutation. Can be undefined if ignoreResults is true.

ErrorLike | undefined

If the mutation produces one or more errors, this object contains either an array of graphQLErrors or a single networkError. Otherwise, this value is undefined.

For more information, see Handling operation errors.

boolean

If true, the mutation is currently in flight.

() => void

A function that you can call to reset the mutation's result to its initial, uncalled state.
