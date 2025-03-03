useMutation
Refer to the Mutations section for a more in-depth overview of
useMutation.
Example
1 import { gql, useMutation } from "@apollo/client";
3 const ADD_TODO = gql`
4 mutation AddTodo($type: String!) {
5 addTodo(type: $type) {
6 id
7 type
8 }
9 }
10 `;
12 function AddTodo() {
13 let input;
14 const [addTodo, { data }] = useMutation(ADD_TODO);
16 return (
17 <div>
18 <form
19 onSubmit={(e) => {
20 e.preventDefault();
21 addTodo({ variables: { type: input.value } });
22 input.value = "";
23 }}
24 >
25 <input
26 ref={(node) => {
27 input = node;
28 }}
29 />
30 <button type="submit">Add Todo</button>
31 </form>
32 </div>
33 );
34 }
Signature
1useMutation<TData, TVariables, TCache, TConfiguredVariables>(
2 mutation: DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>,
3 options?: useMutation.Options<NoInfer<TData>, NoInfer<TVariables>, TCache, {
4 [K in keyof TConfiguredVariables]: K extends keyof TVariables ? TConfiguredVariables[K] : never;
5}>
6): useMutation.ResultTuple<TData, MakeRequiredVariablesOptional<TVariables, TConfiguredVariables>, TCache>
Parameters
mutation
DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>
A GraphQL mutation document parsed into an AST by
gql.
options (optional)
useMutation.Options<NoInfer<TData>, NoInfer<TVariables>, TCache, {
[K in keyof TConfiguredVariables]: K extends keyof TVariables ? TConfiguredVariables[K] : never;
}>
Options to control how the mutation is executed.
Show/hide child attributes
If
true, makes sure all queries included in
refetchQueries are completed before the mutation is considered complete.
The default value is
false (queries are refetched asynchronously).
ErrorPolicy
Specifies how the mutation handles a response that returns both GraphQL errors and partial results.
For details, see GraphQL error policies.
The default value is
none, meaning that the mutation result includes error details but not partial results.
(data: MaybeMasked<TData>, clientOptions?: Options<TData, TVariables, TCache>) => void
A callback function that's called when your mutation successfully completes with zero errors (or if
errorPolicy is
ignore and partial data is returned).
This function is passed the mutation's result
data and any options passed to the mutation.
(error: ErrorLike, clientOptions?: Options<TData, TVariables, TCache>) => void
A callback function that's called when the mutation encounters one or more errors (unless
errorPolicy is
ignore).
This function is passed an
ApolloError object that contains either a
networkError object or a
graphQLErrors array, depending on the error(s) that occurred, as well as any options passed the mutation.
OnQueryUpdated<any>
Optional callback for intercepting queries whose cache data has been updated by the mutation, as well as any queries specified in the
refetchQueries: [...] list passed to
client.mutate.
Returning a
Promise from
onQueryUpdated will cause the final mutation
Promise to await the returned
Promise. Returning
false causes the query to be ignored.
((result: NormalizedExecutionResult<Unmasked<TData>>) => InternalRefetchQueriesInclude) | InternalRefetchQueriesInclude
An array (or a function that returns an array) that specifies which queries you want to refetch after the mutation occurs.
Each array value can be either:
An object containing the
queryto execute, along with any
variables
A string indicating the operation name of the query to refetch
TConfiguredVariables
An object containing all of the GraphQL variables your mutation requires to execute.
Each key in the object corresponds to a variable name, and that key's value corresponds to the variable value.
ApolloClient
The instance of
ApolloClient to use to execute the mutation.
By default, the instance that's passed down via context is used, but you can provide a different instance here.
DefaultContext
If you're using Apollo Link, this object is the initial value of the
context object that's passed along your link chain.
If
true, the in-progress mutation's associated component re-renders whenever the network status changes or a network error occurs.
The default value is
true.
MutationFetchPolicy
Provide
no-cache if the mutation's result should not be written to the Apollo Client cache.
The default value is
network-only (which means the result is written to the cache).
Unlike queries, mutations do not support fetch policies besides
network-only and
no-cache.
Unmasked<NoInfer<TData>> | ((vars: TVariables, { IGNORE }: {
IGNORE: IgnoreModifier;
}) => Unmasked<NoInfer<TData>> | IgnoreModifier)
By providing either an object or a callback function that, when invoked after
a mutation, allows you to return optimistic data and optionally skip updates
via the
IGNORE sentinel object, Apollo Client caches this temporary
(and potentially incorrect) response until the mutation completes, enabling
more responsive UI updates.
For more information, see Optimistic mutation results.
MutationUpdaterFunction<TData, TVariables, TCache>
A function used to update the Apollo Client cache after the mutation completes.
For more information, see Updating the cache after a mutation.
boolean
To avoid retaining sensitive information from mutation root field
arguments, Apollo Client v3.4+ automatically clears any
ROOT_MUTATION
fields from the cache after each mutation finishes. If you need this
information to remain in the cache, you can prevent the removal by passing
keepRootFields: true to the mutation.
ROOT_MUTATION result data are
also passed to the mutation
update function, so we recommend obtaining
the results that way, rather than using this option, if possible.
MutationQueryReducersMap<TData>
A
MutationQueryReducersMap, which is map from query names to
mutation query reducers. Briefly, this map defines how to incorporate the
results of the mutation into the results of queries that are currently
being watched by your application.
Result
1[
2 mutate: (options?: MutationFunctionOptions<TData, TVariables>) => Promise<FetchResult<TData>>,
3 result: MutationResult<TData>
4]
mutate
(
options?: MutationFunctionOptions<TData, TVariables>
) => Promise<FetchResult<TData>>
awaitRefetchQueries
context
fetchPolicy
onCompleted
onError
optimisticResponse
refetchQueries
onQueryUpdated
update
variables
client
useMutation.The mutate function returns a promise that fulfills with your mutation result.
result
MutationResult<TData>
Show/hide child attributes
boolean
If
true, the mutation's mutate function has been called.
ApolloClient
The instance of Apollo Client that executed the mutation.
Can be useful for manually executing followup operations or writing data to the cache.
MaybeMasked<TData> | null | undefined
The data returned from your mutation. Can be
undefined if
ignoreResults is
true.
ErrorLike | undefined
If the mutation produces one or more errors, this object contains either an array of
graphQLErrors or a single
networkError. Otherwise, this value is
undefined.
For more information, see Handling operation errors.
boolean
If
true, the mutation is currently in flight.
() => void
A function that you can call to reset the mutation's result to its initial, uncalled state.