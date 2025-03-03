Represents a fatal error when executing @client fields from LocalState , typically to indicate a problem with the LocalState configuration or incorrect usage of a resolver function. This error does not represent user errors thrown in a local resolver when resolving @client fields. TypeScript copy 1 import { LocalStateError } from "@apollo/client/errors" ; 2 3 // Check if an error is a LocalStateError instance 4 if ( LocalStateError . is ( error )) { 5 console . log ( "Original error:" , error . cause ); 6 7 // Determine which field caused the error 8 if ( error . path ) { 9 console . log ( "Error occurred at field path:" , error . path . join ( "." )); 10 } 11 }

Static methods

is A method that determines whether an error is a LocalStateError object. This method enables TypeScript to narrow the error type. Example TypeScript copy 1 if ( LocalStateError . is ( error )) { 2 // TypeScript now knows `error` is a LocalStateError object 3 console . log ( error . path ); 4 } Signature TypeScript copy 1 is ( 2 error : unknown 3 ): error is LocalStateError

See the instance properties for more details about the available properties provided by the LocalStateError object.

Instance properties

These properties are specific to the LocalStateError object. Standard error instance properties are also available.

tip cause property contains the original error thrown by local resolvers when exporting variables for directive fields. Theproperty contains the original error thrown by localwhen exporting variables for @export fields.