LocalStateError
API reference
Represents a fatal error when executing
@client fields from
LocalState,
typically to indicate a problem with the
LocalState configuration or
incorrect usage of a resolver function. This error does not represent user
errors thrown in a local resolver when resolving
@client fields.
TypeScript
1 import { LocalStateError } from "@apollo/client/errors";
2
3 // Check if an error is a LocalStateError instance
4 if (LocalStateError.is(error)) {
5 console.log("Original error:", error.cause);
6
7 // Determine which field caused the error
8 if (error.path) {
9 console.log("Error occurred at field path:", error.path.join("."));
10 }
11 }
Static methods
A method that determines whether an error is a
LocalStateError
object. This method enables TypeScript to narrow the error type.
Example
TypeScript
1 if (LocalStateError.is(error)) {
2 // TypeScript now knows `error` is a LocalStateError object
3 console.log(error.path);
4 }
Signature
TypeScript
1is(
2 error: unknown
3): error is LocalStateError
See the instance properties for more details about the available properties provided by the
LocalStateError object.
Instance properties
These properties are specific to the
LocalStateError object. Standard error instance properties are also available.
tip
The
cause property contains the original error thrown by local resolvers
when exporting variables for
@export
directive fields.
Array<string | number>
The path to the field that caused the error.