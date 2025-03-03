useLazyQuery
Apollo Client API reference
A hook for imperatively executing queries in an Apollo application, e.g. in response to user interaction.
Refer to the Queries - Manual execution with useLazyQuery section for a more in-depth overview of
useLazyQuery.
Example
1 import { gql } from "@apollo/client";
2 import { useLazyQuery } from "@apollo/client/react";
3
4 const GET_GREETING = gql`
5 query GetGreeting($language: String!) {
6 greeting(language: $language) {
7 message
8 }
9 }
10 `;
11
12 function Hello() {
13 const [loadGreeting, { called, loading, data }] = useLazyQuery(GET_GREETING, {
14 variables: { language: "english" },
15 });
16 if (called && loading) return <p>Loading ...</p>;
17 if (!called) {
18 return <button onClick={() => loadGreeting()}>Load greeting</button>;
19 }
20 return <h1>Hello {data.greeting.message}!</h1>;
21 }
Signature
1useLazyQuery<TData, TVariables>(
2 query: DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>,
3 options: useLazyQuery.Options<TData, TVariables>
4): useLazyQuery.ResultTuple<TData, TVariables>
Parameters
query
DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>
A GraphQL query document parsed into an AST by
gql.
options
useLazyQuery.Options<TData, TVariables>
Default options to control how the query is executed.
Show/hide child attributes
ApolloClient
The instance of
ApolloClient to use to execute the query.
By default, the instance that's passed down via context is used, but you can provide a different instance here.
ErrorPolicy
Specifies how the query handles a response that returns both GraphQL errors and partial results.
For details, see GraphQL error policies.
The default value is
none, meaning that the query result includes error details but not partial results.
If
true, the in-progress query's associated component re-renders whenever the network status changes or a network error occurs.
The default value is
true.
number
Specifies the interval (in milliseconds) at which the query polls for updated results.
The default value is
0 (no polling).
() => boolean
A callback function that's called whenever a refetch attempt occurs
while polling. If the function returns
true, the refetch is
skipped and not reattempted until the next poll interval.
WatchQueryFetchPolicy
Specifies how the query interacts with the Apollo Client cache during execution (for example, whether it checks the cache for results before sending a request to the server).
For details, see Setting a fetch policy.
The default value is
cache-first.
WatchQueryFetchPolicy | ((this: ApolloClient.WatchQueryOptions<TData, TVariables>, currentFetchPolicy: WatchQueryFetchPolicy, context: InternalTypes.NextFetchPolicyContext<TData, TVariables>) => WatchQueryFetchPolicy)
Specifies the
FetchPolicy to be used after this query has completed.
RefetchWritePolicy
Specifies whether a
NetworkStatus.refetch operation should merge
incoming field data with existing data, or overwrite the existing data.
Overwriting is probably preferable, but merging is currently the default
behavior, for backwards compatibility with Apollo Client 3.x.
boolean
If
true, the query can return partial results from the cache if the cache doesn't contain results for all queried fields.
The default value is
false.
Result
1[execute: LazyQueryExecFunction<TData, TVariables>, result: QueryResult<TData, TVariables>]
execute
(options?: LazyQueryHookOptions<TVariables>) => Promise<LazyQueryResult<TData, TVariables>>
useLazyQuery function returns a promise that fulfills with a query result when the query succeeds or fails.
result
QueryResult<TData, TVariables>
useQuery hook for more details.
Show/hide child attributes
DataValue.Complete<TData> | DataValue.Streaming<TData> | DataValue.Partial<TData> | undefined
An object containing the result of your GraphQL query after it completes.
This value might be
undefined if a query results in one or more errors (depending on the query's
errorPolicy).
"complete" | "streaming" | "partial" | "empty"
Describes the completeness of
data.
empty: No data could be fulfilled from the cache or the result is incomplete.
datais
undefined.
partial: Some data could be fulfilled from the cache but
datais incomplete. This is only possible when
returnPartialDatais
true.
streaming:
datais incomplete as a result of a deferred query and the result is still streaming in.
complete:
datais a fully satisfied query result fulfilled either from the cache or network.
ErrorLike
A single ErrorLike object describing the error that occured during the latest query execution.
For more information, see Handling operation errors.
MaybeMasked<TData>
An object containing the result from the most recent previous execution of this query.
This value is
undefined if this is the query's first execution.
TVariables
An object containing all of the GraphQL variables your query requires to execute.
Each key in the object corresponds to a variable name, and that key's value corresponds to the variable value.
boolean
If
true, the associated lazy query has been executed.
ApolloClient
The instance of Apollo Client that executed the query. Can be useful for manually executing followup queries or writing data to the cache.
boolean
If
true, the query is still in flight.
NetworkStatus
A number indicating the current network state of the query's associated request. See possible values.
Used in conjunction with the
notifyOnNetworkStatusChange option.
<TFetchData = TData, TFetchVars extends OperationVariables = TVariables>(fetchMoreOptions: ObservableQuery.FetchMoreOptions<TData, TVariables, TFetchData, TFetchVars>) => Promise<ApolloClient.QueryResult<MaybeMasked<TFetchData>>>
A function that helps you fetch the next set of results for a paginated list field.
(variables?: Partial<TVariables>) => Promise<ApolloClient.QueryResult<MaybeMasked<TData>>>
A function that enables you to re-execute the query, optionally passing in new
variables.
To guarantee that the refetch performs a network request, its
fetchPolicy is set to
network-only (unless the original query's
fetchPolicy is
no-cache or
cache-and-network, which also guarantee a network request).
See also Refetching.
Returns a
ResultPromise with an additional
.retain() method. Calling
.retain() keeps the network operation running even if the
ObservableQuery
no longer requires the result.
(pollInterval: number) => void
A function that instructs the query to begin re-executing at a specified interval (in milliseconds).
() => void
A function that instructs the query to stop polling after a previous call to
startPolling.
SubscribeToMoreFunction<TData, TVariables>
A function that enables you to execute a subscription, usually to subscribe to specific fields that were included in the query.
This function returns another function that you can call to terminate the subscription.
(mapFn: UpdateQueryMapFn<TData, TVariables>) => void
A function that enables you to update the query's cached result without executing a followup GraphQL operation.
See using updateQuery and updateFragment for additional information.
ObservableQuery<TData, TVariables>
A reference to the internal
ObservableQuery used by the hook.