useLazyQuery

Apollo Client API reference

A hook for imperatively executing queries in an Apollo application, e.g. in response to user interaction.

Refer to the Queries - Manual execution with useLazyQuery section for a more in-depth overview of useLazyQuery.

Example

JavaScript
1 import { gql } from "@apollo/client";
2 import { useLazyQuery } from "@apollo/client/react";
3 
4 const GET_GREETING = gql`
5   query GetGreeting($language: String!) {
6     greeting(language: $language) {
7       message
8     }
9   }
10 `;
11 
12 function Hello() {
13   const [loadGreeting, { called, loading, data }] = useLazyQuery(GET_GREETING, {
14     variables: { language: "english" },
15   });
16   if (called && loading) return <p>Loading ...</p>;
17   if (!called) {
18     return <button onClick={() => loadGreeting()}>Load greeting</button>;
19   }
20   return <h1>Hello {data.greeting.message}!</h1>;
21 }

Signature

TypeScript
1useLazyQuery<TData, TVariables>(
2  query: DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>,
3  options: useLazyQuery.Options<TData, TVariables>
4): useLazyQuery.ResultTuple<TData, TVariables>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
query
DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>

A GraphQL query document parsed into an AST by gql.

options
useLazyQuery.Options<TData, TVariables>

Default options to control how the query is executed.

Show/hide child attributes
Operation options
ApolloClient

The instance of ApolloClient to use to execute the query.

By default, the instance that's passed down via context is used, but you can provide a different instance here.

ErrorPolicy

Specifies how the query handles a response that returns both GraphQL errors and partial results.

For details, see GraphQL error policies.

The default value is none, meaning that the query result includes error details but not partial results.

Networking options
boolean

If true, the in-progress query's associated component re-renders whenever the network status changes or a network error occurs.

The default value is true.

number

Specifies the interval (in milliseconds) at which the query polls for updated results.

The default value is 0 (no polling).

() => boolean

A callback function that's called whenever a refetch attempt occurs while polling. If the function returns true, the refetch is skipped and not reattempted until the next poll interval.

Caching options
WatchQueryFetchPolicy

Specifies how the query interacts with the Apollo Client cache during execution (for example, whether it checks the cache for results before sending a request to the server).

For details, see Setting a fetch policy.

The default value is cache-first.

WatchQueryFetchPolicy | ((this: ApolloClient.WatchQueryOptions<TData, TVariables>, currentFetchPolicy: WatchQueryFetchPolicy, context: InternalTypes.NextFetchPolicyContext<TData, TVariables>) => WatchQueryFetchPolicy)

Specifies the FetchPolicy to be used after this query has completed.

RefetchWritePolicy

Specifies whether a NetworkStatus.refetch operation should merge incoming field data with existing data, or overwrite the existing data. Overwriting is probably preferable, but merging is currently the default behavior, for backwards compatibility with Apollo Client 3.x.

boolean

If true, the query can return partial results from the cache if the cache doesn't contain results for all queried fields.

The default value is false.

Result

TypeScript
1[execute: LazyQueryExecFunction<TData, TVariables>, result: QueryResult<TData, TVariables>]
A tuple of two values:
Name / Type
Description
execute
(options?: LazyQueryHookOptions<TVariables>) => Promise<LazyQueryResult<TData, TVariables>>
Function that can be triggered to execute the query. The useLazyQuery function returns a promise that fulfills with a query result when the query succeeds or fails.
result
QueryResult<TData, TVariables>
The result of the query. See the useQuery hook for more details.
Show/hide child attributes
Operation data
DataValue.Complete<TData> | DataValue.Streaming<TData> | DataValue.Partial<TData> | undefined

An object containing the result of your GraphQL query after it completes.

This value might be undefined if a query results in one or more errors (depending on the query's errorPolicy).

"complete" | "streaming" | "partial" | "empty"

Describes the completeness of data.

  • empty: No data could be fulfilled from the cache or the result is incomplete. data is undefined.

  • partial: Some data could be fulfilled from the cache but data is incomplete. This is only possible when returnPartialData is true.

  • streaming: data is incomplete as a result of a deferred query and the result is still streaming in.

  • complete: data is a fully satisfied query result fulfilled either from the cache or network.

ErrorLike

A single ErrorLike object describing the error that occured during the latest query execution.

For more information, see Handling operation errors.

MaybeMasked<TData>

An object containing the result from the most recent previous execution of this query.

This value is undefined if this is the query's first execution.

Operation options
TVariables

An object containing all of the GraphQL variables your query requires to execute.

Each key in the object corresponds to a variable name, and that key's value corresponds to the variable value.

Network info
boolean

If true, the associated lazy query has been executed.

ApolloClient

The instance of Apollo Client that executed the query. Can be useful for manually executing followup queries or writing data to the cache.

boolean

If true, the query is still in flight.

NetworkStatus

A number indicating the current network state of the query's associated request. See possible values.

Used in conjunction with the notifyOnNetworkStatusChange option.

Helper functions
<TFetchData = TData, TFetchVars extends OperationVariables = TVariables>(fetchMoreOptions: ObservableQuery.FetchMoreOptions<TData, TVariables, TFetchData, TFetchVars>) => Promise<ApolloClient.QueryResult<MaybeMasked<TFetchData>>>

A function that helps you fetch the next set of results for a paginated list field.

(variables?: Partial<TVariables>) => Promise<ApolloClient.QueryResult<MaybeMasked<TData>>>

A function that enables you to re-execute the query, optionally passing in new variables.

To guarantee that the refetch performs a network request, its fetchPolicy is set to network-only (unless the original query's fetchPolicy is no-cache or cache-and-network, which also guarantee a network request).

See also Refetching.

Returns a ResultPromise with an additional .retain() method. Calling .retain() keeps the network operation running even if the ObservableQuery no longer requires the result.

(pollInterval: number) => void

A function that instructs the query to begin re-executing at a specified interval (in milliseconds).

() => void

A function that instructs the query to stop polling after a previous call to startPolling.

SubscribeToMoreFunction<TData, TVariables>

A function that enables you to execute a subscription, usually to subscribe to specific fields that were included in the query.

This function returns another function that you can call to terminate the subscription.

(mapFn: UpdateQueryMapFn<TData, TVariables>) => void

A function that enables you to update the query's cached result without executing a followup GraphQL operation.

See using updateQuery and updateFragment for additional information.

Other
ObservableQuery<TData, TVariables>

A reference to the internal ObservableQuery used by the hook.
