useQueryRefHandlers
Apollo Client API reference
A React hook that returns a
refetch and
fetchMore function for a given
queryRef.
This is useful to get access to handlers for a
queryRef that was created by
createQueryPreloader or when the handlers for a
queryRef produced in
a different component are inaccessible.
Example
1 const MyComponent({ queryRef }) {
2 const { refetch, fetchMore } = useQueryRefHandlers(queryRef);
3
4 // ...
5 }
Signature
1useQueryRefHandlers<TData, TVariables>(
2 queryRef: QueryRef<TData, TVariables, DataState<TData>["dataState"]>
3): useQueryRefHandlers.Result<TData, TVariables>
Parameters
queryRef
QueryRef<TData, TVariables, DataState<TData>["dataState"]>
A
QueryRef returned from
useBackgroundQuery,
useLoadableQuery, or
createQueryPreloader.
Result
useQueryRefHandlers.Result<TData, TVariables>
FetchMoreFunction<TData, TVariables>
A function that helps you fetch the next set of results for a paginated list field.
RefetchFunction<TData, TVariables>
Update the variables of this observable query, and fetch the new results.
This method should be preferred over
setVariables in most use cases.
Returns a
ResultPromise with an additional
.retain() method. Calling
.retain() keeps the network operation running even if the
ObservableQuery
no longer requires the result.
Note:
refetch() guarantees that a value will be emitted from the
observable, even if the result is deep equal to the previous value.
SubscribeToMoreFunction<TData, TVariables>
A function that enables you to execute a subscription, usually to subscribe to specific fields that were included in the query.
This function returns another function that you can call to terminate the subscription.