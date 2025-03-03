useQueryRefHandlers

Apollo Client API reference

A React hook that returns a refetch and fetchMore function for a given queryRef.

This is useful to get access to handlers for a queryRef that was created by createQueryPreloader or when the handlers for a queryRef produced in a different component are inaccessible.

Example

TypeScript
1 const MyComponent({ queryRef }) {
2   const { refetch, fetchMore } = useQueryRefHandlers(queryRef);
3
4   // ...
5 }

Signature

TypeScript
1useQueryRefHandlers<TData, TVariables>(
2  queryRef: QueryRef<TData, TVariables, DataState<TData>["dataState"]>
3): useQueryRefHandlers.Result<TData, TVariables>
(src/react/hooks/useQueryRefHandlers.ts)

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
queryRef
QueryRef<TData, TVariables, DataState<TData>["dataState"]>

A QueryRef returned from useBackgroundQuery, useLoadableQuery, or createQueryPreloader.

Show/hide child attributes

Result

useQueryRefHandlers.Result<TData, TVariables>
Show/hide child attributes
FetchMoreFunction<TData, TVariables>

A function that helps you fetch the next set of results for a paginated list field.

RefetchFunction<TData, TVariables>

Update the variables of this observable query, and fetch the new results. This method should be preferred over setVariables in most use cases.

Returns a ResultPromise with an additional .retain() method. Calling .retain() keeps the network operation running even if the ObservableQuery no longer requires the result.

Note: refetch() guarantees that a value will be emitted from the observable, even if the result is deep equal to the previous value.

SubscribeToMoreFunction<TData, TVariables>

A function that enables you to execute a subscription, usually to subscribe to specific fields that were included in the query.

This function returns another function that you can call to terminate the subscription.
Feedback

Edit on GitHub

Ask Community