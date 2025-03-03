BaseHttpLink
Get GraphQL results over a network using HTTP fetch
BaseHttpLink is a terminating link that sends a GraphQL operation to a
remote endpoint over HTTP. It serves as a base link to
HttpLink.
BaseHttpLink supports both POST and GET requests, and you can configure
HTTP options on a per-operation basis. You can use these options for
authentication, persisted queries, dynamic URIs, and other granular updates.
HttpLink over
BaseHttpLink. Use
BaseHttpLink when you
need to disable client awareness features and would like to tree-shake
the implementation of
ClientAwarenessLink out of your app bundle.
1 import { BaseHttpLink } from "@apollo/client/link/http";
2
3 const link = new BaseHttpLink({
4 uri: "http://localhost:4000/graphql",
5 headers: {
6 authorization: `Bearer ${token}`,
7 },
8 });
Constructor signature
1constructor(
2 options: BaseHttpLink.Options = {}
3): BaseHttpLink
Usage
See the
HttpLink documentation for more information on
how to use
BaseHttpLink.
Types
Options passed to
BaseHttpLink through request context. Previous
non-terminating links in the link chain also can set these values to
customize the behavior of
BaseHttpLink for each operation.
HttpLink constructor.
If a value is provided to both, the value in
context takes precedence.
RequestCredentials
The credentials policy to use for each
fetch call.
RequestInit
Any overrides of the fetch options argument to pass to the fetch call.
An object containing options to use for each call to
fetch. If a
particular option is not included in this object, the default value of
that option is used.
Record<string, string>
An object representing headers to include in every HTTP request.
1 {
2 "Authorization": "Bearer 1234"
3 }
BaseHttpLink.HttpOptions
An object that configures advanced functionality, such as support for persisted queries.
string | BaseHttpLink.UriFunction
The URL of the GraphQL endpoint to send requests to. Can also be a
function that accepts an
ApolloLink.Operation object and returns the
string URL to use for that operation.
Options passed to
BaseHttpLink through the
http property of a request
context.
string[]
A list of additional
accept headers to include in the request,
as defined in https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc7231#section-5.3.2
1 ["application/custom+json;q=1.0"]
boolean
If
true, includes the
extensions field in operations sent to your
GraphQL endpoint.
boolean
If
false, the GraphQL query string is not included in the request. Set
this option if you're sending a request that uses a persisted query.
boolean
If
true, header names won't be automatically normalized to lowercase.
This allows for non-http-spec-compliant servers that might expect
capitalized header names.
Options provided to the
BaseHttpLink constructor.
RequestCredentials
The credentials policy to use for each
fetch call.
typeof fetch
A function to use instead of calling the Fetch API directly
when sending HTTP requests to your GraphQL endpoint. The function must
conform to the signature of
fetch.
By default, the Fetch API is used unless it isn't available in your runtime environment.
See Customizing
fetch.
RequestInit
Any overrides of the fetch options argument to pass to the fetch call.
An object containing options to use for each call to
fetch. If a
particular option is not included in this object, the default value of
that option is used.
Record<string, string>
An object representing headers to include in every HTTP request.
1 {
2 "Authorization": "Bearer 1234"
3 }
boolean
If
true, includes the
extensions field in operations sent to your
GraphQL endpoint.
If
true, unused variables from the operation will not be stripped from
the request and will instead be sent to the GraphQL endpoint.
Read more...
Unused variables are likely to trigger server-side validation errors,
per https://spec.graphql.org/draft/#sec-All-Variables-Used.
includeUnusedVariables can be useful if your server deviates
from the GraphQL specification by not strictly enforcing that rule.
boolean
If
true, header names won't be automatically normalized to lowercase.
This allows for non-http-spec-compliant servers that might expect
capitalized header names.
BaseHttpLink.Printer
A function to use when transforming a GraphQL document into a string. It
accepts an
ASTNode (typically a
DocumentNode) and the original
stripIgnoredCharacters to remove
whitespace from queries.
By default the GraphQL
1 import { stripIgnoredCharacters } from "graphql";
2
3 const httpLink = new HttpLink({
4 uri: "/graphql",
5 print: (ast, originalPrint) => stripIgnoredCharacters(originalPrint(ast)),
6 });
string | BaseHttpLink.UriFunction
The URL of the GraphQL endpoint to send requests to. Can also be a
function that accepts an
ApolloLink.Operation object and returns the
string URL to use for that operation.
boolean
If
true, the link uses an HTTP
GET request when sending query
operations to your GraphQL endpoint. Mutation operations continue to use
POST requests. If you want all operations to use
GET requests,
set
fetchOptions.method instead.