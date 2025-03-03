BaseHttpLink is a terminating link that sends a GraphQL operation to a remote endpoint over HTTP. It serves as a base link to HttpLink .

BaseHttpLink supports both POST and GET requests, and you can configure HTTP options on a per-operation basis. You can use these options for authentication, persisted queries, dynamic URIs, and other granular updates.

note Prefer using HttpLink over BaseHttpLink . Use BaseHttpLink when you need to disable client awareness features and would like to tree-shake the implementation of ClientAwarenessLink out of your app bundle.