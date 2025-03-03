Name / Type

Description

loadQuery

LoadQueryFunction<TVariables>

A function used to imperatively load a query. Calling this function will create or update the queryRef returned by useLoadableQuery , which should be passed to useReadQuery .

queryRef

QueryRef<TData, TVariables> | null

The queryRef used by useReadQuery to read the query result.

handlers

{ fetchMore: FetchMoreFunction<TData, TVariables>; refetch: RefetchFunction<TData, TVariables>; subscribeToMore: SubscribeToMoreFunction<TData, TVariables>; reset: ResetFunction; }