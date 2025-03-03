useLoadableQuery

A hook for imperatively loading a query, such as responding to a user interaction.

Refer to the Suspense - Fetching in response to user interaction section for a more in-depth overview of useLoadableQuery.

Example

JavaScript
1 import { gql, useLoadableQuery } from "@apollo/client";
2 
3 const GET_GREETING = gql`
4   query GetGreeting($language: String!) {
5     greeting(language: $language) {
6       message
7     }
8   }
9 `;
10 
11 function App() {
12   const [loadGreeting, queryRef] = useLoadableQuery(GET_GREETING);
13 
14   return (
15     <>
16       <button onClick={() => loadGreeting({ language: "english" })}>
17         Load greeting
18       </button>
19       <Suspense fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}>
20         {queryRef && <Hello queryRef={queryRef} />}
21       </Suspense>
22     </>
23   );
24 }
25 
26 function Hello({ queryRef }) {
27   const { data } = useReadQuery(queryRef);
28 
29   return <div>{data.greeting.message}</div>;
30 }

Signature

TypeScript
1useLoadableQuery<TData, TVariables>(
2  query: DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>,
3  options: useLoadableQuery.Options
4): useLoadableQuery.Result<TData, TVariables>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
query
DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>

A GraphQL query document parsed into an AST by gql.

options
useLoadableQuery.Options

Options to control how the query is executed.

Result

TypeScript
1[
2  loadQuery: LoadQueryFunction<TVariables>,
3  queryRef: QueryRef<TData, TVariables> | null,
4  {
5    fetchMore: FetchMoreFunction<TData, TVariables>;
6    refetch: RefetchFunction<TData, TVariables>;
7    subscribeToMore: SubscribeToMoreFunction<TData, TVariables>;
8    reset: ResetFunction;
9  }
10]
A tuple of three values:
Name / Type
Description
loadQuery
LoadQueryFunction<TVariables>
A function used to imperatively load a query. Calling this function will create or update the queryRef returned by useLoadableQuery, which should be passed to useReadQuery.
queryRef
QueryRef<TData, TVariables> | null
The queryRef used by useReadQuery to read the query result.
handlers
{ fetchMore: FetchMoreFunction<TData, TVariables>; refetch: RefetchFunction<TData, TVariables>; subscribeToMore: SubscribeToMoreFunction<TData, TVariables>; reset: ResetFunction; }
Additional handlers used for the query, such as refetch.
