useBackgroundQuery
Apollo Client API reference
For a detailed explanation of useBackgroundQuery, see the fetching with Suspense reference.
Example
1 import { Suspense } from "react";
2 import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache, HttpLink } from "@apollo/client";
3 import { useBackgroundQuery, useReadQuery } from "@apollo/client/react";
4
5 const query = gql`
6 foo {
7 bar
8 }
9 `;
10
11 const client = new ApolloClient({
12 link: new HttpLink({ uri: "http://localhost:4000/graphql" }),
13 cache: new InMemoryCache(),
14 });
15
16 function SuspenseFallback() {
17 return <div>Loading...</div>;
18 }
19
20 function Child({ queryRef }) {
21 const { data } = useReadQuery(queryRef);
22
23 return <div>{data.foo.bar}</div>;
24 }
25
26 function Parent() {
27 const [queryRef] = useBackgroundQuery(query);
28
29 return (
30 <Suspense fallback={<SuspenseFallback />}>
31 <Child queryRef={queryRef} />
32 </Suspense>
33 );
34 }
35
36 function App() {
37 return (
38 <ApolloProvider client={client}>
39 <Parent />
40 </ApolloProvider>
41 );
42 }
Signature
1useBackgroundQuery<TData, TVariables>(
2 query: DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>,
3 options: SkipToken | useBackgroundQuery.Options<TVariables>
4): [
5 QueryRef<TData, TVariables> | undefined,
6 useBackgroundQuery.Result<TData, TVariables>
7 ]
Parameters
query
DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>
A GraphQL query document parsed into an AST by
gql.
options
SkipToken | useBackgroundQuery.Options<TVariables>
An optional object containing options for the query. Instead of passing a
useBackgroundQuery.Options object into the hook, you can also pass a
skipToken to prevent the
useBackgroundQuery hook from executing the query or suspending.
Result
1[
2 QueryRef<TData, TVariables> | undefined,
3 useBackgroundQuery.Result<TData, TVariables>,
4];
queryRef
QueryRef<TData, TVariables> | undefined
QueryRef that can be passed to
useReadQuery to read the query result. The
queryRef is
undefined if the query is skipped.
result
useBackgroundQuery.Result<TData, TVariables>
refetch: A function to re-execute the query
fetchMore: A function to fetch more results for pagination
subscribeToMore: A function to subscribe to updates
Show/hide child attributes
RefetchFunction<TData, TVariables>
A function that enables you to re-execute the query, optionally passing in new
variables.
To guarantee that the refetch performs a network request, its
fetchPolicy is set to
network-only (unless the original query's
fetchPolicy is
no-cache or
cache-and-network, which also guarantee a network request).
See also Refetching.
Returns a
ResultPromise with an additional
.retain() method. Calling
.retain() keeps the network operation running even if the
ObservableQuery
no longer requires the result.
Read more...
Calling this function will cause the component to re-suspend, unless the call site is wrapped in
startTransition.
FetchMoreFunction<TData, TVariables>
A function that helps you fetch the next set of results for a paginated list field.
Read more...
Calling this function will cause the component to re-suspend, unless the call site is wrapped in
startTransition.
SubscribeToMoreFunction<TData, TVariables>
A function that enables you to execute a subscription, usually to subscribe to specific fields that were included in the query.
This function returns another function that you can call to terminate the subscription.
If no query has been executed yet and you skip the query, the hook will return
undefined instead of a
queryRef.