useBackgroundQuery

A function that enables you to re-execute the query, optionally passing in new variables .

To guarantee that the refetch performs a network request, its fetchPolicy is set to network-only (unless the original query's fetchPolicy is no-cache or cache-and-network , which also guarantee a network request).

See also Refetching.

Returns a ResultPromise with an additional .retain() method. Calling .retain() keeps the network operation running even if the ObservableQuery no longer requires the result.