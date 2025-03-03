useReactiveVar

Reads the value of a reactive variable and re-renders the containing component whenever that variable's value changes. This enables a reactive variable to trigger changes without relying on the useQuery hook.

Example

1 import { makeVar, useReactiveVar } from "@apollo/client";
2 export const cartItemsVar = makeVar([]);
4 export function Cart() {
5   const cartItems = useReactiveVar(cartItemsVar);
7 }

Signature

1useReactiveVar<T>(
2  rv: ReactiveVar<T>
3): T
Parameters

rv
ReactiveVar<T>

A reactive variable.

Result

The current value of the reactive variable.
T
