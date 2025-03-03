useReactiveVar
Reads the value of a reactive variable and re-renders the containing component whenever that variable's value changes. This enables a reactive variable to trigger changes without relying on the
useQuery hook.
Example
1 import { makeVar, useReactiveVar } from "@apollo/client";
2 export const cartItemsVar = makeVar([]);
3
4 export function Cart() {
5 const cartItems = useReactiveVar(cartItemsVar);
6 // ...
7 }
Signature
1useReactiveVar<T>(
2 rv: ReactiveVar<T>
3): T
Parameters
rv
ReactiveVar<T>
A reactive variable.
ResultThe current value of the reactive variable.
T