PersistedQueryLink is a non-terminating link that enables the use of persisted queries, a technique that reduces bandwidth by sending query hashes instead of full query strings.

Read the Persisted queries guide to learn how to use persisted queries with Apollo Client.

The PersistedQueryLink class takes a configuration object:

sha256 : a SHA-256 hashing function. Can be sync or async. Providing a SHA-256 hashing function is required, unless you're defining a fully custom hashing approach via generateHash .

generateHash : an optional function that takes the query document and returns the hash. If provided this custom function will override the default hashing approach that uses the supplied sha256 function. If not provided, the persisted queries link will use a fallback hashing approach leveraging the sha256 function.

useGETForHashedQueries : set to true to use the HTTP GET method when sending the hashed version of queries (but not for mutations). GET requests are not compatible with @apollo/client/link/batch-http . If you want to use GET for non- mutation queries whether or not they are hashed, pass useGETForQueries: true option to HttpLink instead. If you want to use GET for all requests, pass fetchOptions: {method: 'GET'} to HttpLink .

disable : a function which takes a PersistedQueryLink.DisableFunctionOptions object and returns a boolean to disable any future persisted queries for that session. This defaults to disabling on PersistedQueryNotSupported error.