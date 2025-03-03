PersistedQueryLink

Secure your graph while minimizing request latency

PersistedQueryLink is a non-terminating link that enables the use of persisted queries, a technique that reduces bandwidth by sending query hashes instead of full query strings.

TypeScript
1 import { PersistedQueryLink } from "@apollo/client/link/persisted-queries";
2 import { sha256 } from "crypto-hash";
3
4 const link = new PersistedQueryLink({
5   sha256: (queryString) => sha256(queryString),
6 });

Read the Persisted queries guide to learn how to use persisted queries with Apollo Client.

Constructor signature

TypeScript
1constructor(
2  options: PersistedQueryLink.Options
3): PersistedQueryLink

PersistedQueryLink options

The PersistedQueryLink class takes a configuration object:

  • sha256: a SHA-256 hashing function. Can be sync or async. Providing a SHA-256 hashing function is required, unless you're defining a fully custom hashing approach via generateHash.

  • generateHash: an optional function that takes the query document and returns the hash. If provided this custom function will override the default hashing approach that uses the supplied sha256 function. If not provided, the persisted queries link will use a fallback hashing approach leveraging the sha256 function.

  • useGETForHashedQueries: set to true to use the HTTP GET method when sending the hashed version of queries (but not for mutations). GET requests are not compatible with @apollo/client/link/batch-http.

    If you want to use GET for non-mutation queries whether or not they are hashed, pass useGETForQueries: true option to HttpLink instead. If you want to use GET for all requests, pass fetchOptions: {method: 'GET'} to HttpLink.

  • disable: a function which takes a PersistedQueryLink.DisableFunctionOptions object and returns a boolean to disable any future persisted queries for that session. This defaults to disabling on PersistedQueryNotSupported error.

  • retry: a function which takes a PersistedQueryLink.RetryFunctionOptions object and returns a boolean to retry the request with the full query text included. This defaults to true on PersistedQueryNotSupported or PersistedQueryNotFound errors.

Types

Options passed to the disable function when a persisted query request fails.

Properties
Name / Type
Description
ErrorLike

The error that occurred during the request.

PersistedQueryLink.ErrorMeta

Metadata about the persisted query error.

ApolloLink.Operation

The GraphQL operation that failed.

FormattedExecutionResult

The GraphQL result, if available.

Metadata about persisted query errors extracted from the response.

Properties
Name / Type
Description
boolean

Whether the server responded with a "PersistedQueryNotFound" error.

When true, indicates the server doesn't recognize the query hash and needs the full query text.

boolean

Whether the server responded with a "PersistedQueryNotSupported" error.

When true, indicates the server doesn't support persisted queries or has disabled them for this client.

A function that generates a hash for a GraphQL document.

Example

TypeScript
1 import { print } from "graphql";
2 import { sha256 } from "crypto-hash";
3
4 const link = new PersistedQueryLink({
5   generateHash: async (document) => {
6     const query = print(document);
7     return sha256(query);
8   },
9 });

Signature

TypeScript
1GenerateHashFunction(
2  document: DocumentNode
3): string | PromiseLike<string>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
document
DocumentNode

The GraphQL document to hash

Options for using custom hash generation with persisted queries.

Use this configuration when you need custom control over how query hashes are generated (e.g., using pre-computed hashes).

Properties
Name / Type
Description
(options: PersistedQueryLink.DisableFunctionOptions) => boolean

A function to disable persisted queries for the current session.

This function is called when an error occurs and determines whether to disable persisted queries for all future requests in this session.

PersistedQueryLink.GenerateHashFunction

A custom function for generating query hashes. This function receives the GraphQL document and should return a hash. Useful for custom hashing strategies or when using build-time generated hashes.

(options: PersistedQueryLink.RetryFunctionOptions) => boolean

A function to determine whether to retry a request with the full query.

When a persisted query fails, this function determines whether to retry the request with the full query text included.

never
boolean

Whether to use HTTP GET for hashed queries (excluding mutations).

note
If you want to use GET for non-mutation queries whether or not they are hashed, pass useGETForQueries: true option to HttpLink instead. If you want to use GET for all requests, pass fetchOptions: {method: 'GET'} to HttpLink.

Options passed to the retry function when a persisted query request fails.

Properties
Name / Type
Description
ErrorLike

The error that occurred during the request.

PersistedQueryLink.ErrorMeta

Metadata about the persisted query error.

ApolloLink.Operation

The GraphQL operation that failed.

FormattedExecutionResult

The GraphQL result, if available.

Options for using SHA-256 hashing with persisted queries.

Use this configuration when you want the link to handle query printing and hashing using a SHA-256 function.

Properties
Name / Type
Description
(options: PersistedQueryLink.DisableFunctionOptions) => boolean

A function to disable persisted queries for the current session.

This function is called when an error occurs and determines whether to disable persisted queries for all future requests in this session.

never
(options: PersistedQueryLink.RetryFunctionOptions) => boolean

A function to determine whether to retry a request with the full query.

When a persisted query fails, this function determines whether to retry the request with the full query text included.

PersistedQueryLink.SHA256Function

The SHA-256 hash function to use for hashing queries. This function receives the printed query string and should return a SHA-256 hash. Can be synchronous or asynchronous.

boolean

Whether to use HTTP GET for hashed queries (excluding mutations).

note
If you want to use GET for non-mutation queries whether or not they are hashed, pass useGETForQueries: true option to HttpLink instead. If you want to use GET for all requests, pass fetchOptions: {method: 'GET'} to HttpLink.
