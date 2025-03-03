PersistedQueryLink
Secure your graph while minimizing request latency
PersistedQueryLink is a non-terminating link that enables the use of
persisted queries, a technique that reduces bandwidth by sending query hashes
instead of full query strings.
1 import { PersistedQueryLink } from "@apollo/client/link/persisted-queries";
2 import { sha256 } from "crypto-hash";
3
4 const link = new PersistedQueryLink({
5 sha256: (queryString) => sha256(queryString),
6 });
Read the Persisted queries guide to learn how to use persisted queries with Apollo Client.
Constructor signature
1constructor(
2 options: PersistedQueryLink.Options
3): PersistedQueryLink
PersistedQueryLink options
The
PersistedQueryLink class takes a configuration object:
sha256: a SHA-256 hashing function. Can be sync or async. Providing a SHA-256 hashing function is required, unless you're defining a fully custom hashing approach via
generateHash.
generateHash: an optional function that takes the query document and returns the hash. If provided this custom function will override the default hashing approach that uses the supplied
sha256function. If not provided, the persisted queries link will use a fallback hashing approach leveraging the
sha256function.
useGETForHashedQueries: set to
trueto use the HTTP
GETmethod when sending the hashed version of queries (but not for mutations).
GETrequests are not compatible with
@apollo/client/link/batch-http.
If you want to use
GETfor non-mutation queries whether or not they are hashed, pass
useGETForQueries: trueoption to
HttpLinkinstead. If you want to use
GETfor all requests, pass
fetchOptions: {method: 'GET'}to
HttpLink.
disable: a function which takes a
PersistedQueryLink.DisableFunctionOptionsobject and returns a boolean to disable any future persisted queries for that session. This defaults to disabling on
PersistedQueryNotSupportederror.
retry: a function which takes a
PersistedQueryLink.RetryFunctionOptionsobject and returns a boolean to retry the request with the full query text included. This defaults to
trueon
PersistedQueryNotSupportedor
PersistedQueryNotFounderrors.
Types
Options passed to the
disable function when a persisted query request
fails.
ErrorLike
The error that occurred during the request.
PersistedQueryLink.ErrorMeta
Metadata about the persisted query error.
ApolloLink.Operation
The GraphQL operation that failed.
FormattedExecutionResult
The GraphQL result, if available.
Metadata about persisted query errors extracted from the response.
boolean
Whether the server responded with a "PersistedQueryNotFound" error.
When
true, indicates the server doesn't recognize the query hash
and needs the full query text.
boolean
Whether the server responded with a "PersistedQueryNotSupported" error.
When
true, indicates the server doesn't support persisted queries
or has disabled them for this client.
A function that generates a hash for a GraphQL document.
Example
1 import { print } from "graphql";
2 import { sha256 } from "crypto-hash";
3
4 const link = new PersistedQueryLink({
5 generateHash: async (document) => {
6 const query = print(document);
7 return sha256(query);
8 },
9 });
Signature
1GenerateHashFunction(
2 document: DocumentNode
3): string | PromiseLike<string>
Parameters
document
DocumentNode
The GraphQL document to hash
Options for using custom hash generation with persisted queries.
Use this configuration when you need custom control over how query hashes are generated (e.g., using pre-computed hashes).
(options: PersistedQueryLink.DisableFunctionOptions) => boolean
A function to disable persisted queries for the current session.
This function is called when an error occurs and determines whether to disable persisted queries for all future requests in this session.
PersistedQueryLink.GenerateHashFunction
A custom function for generating query hashes. This function receives the GraphQL document and should return a hash. Useful for custom hashing strategies or when using build-time generated hashes.
(options: PersistedQueryLink.RetryFunctionOptions) => boolean
A function to determine whether to retry a request with the full query.
When a persisted query fails, this function determines whether to retry the request with the full query text included.
never
Options passed to the
retry function when a persisted query request
fails.
ErrorLike
The error that occurred during the request.
PersistedQueryLink.ErrorMeta
Metadata about the persisted query error.
ApolloLink.Operation
The GraphQL operation that failed.
FormattedExecutionResult
The GraphQL result, if available.
Options for using SHA-256 hashing with persisted queries.
Use this configuration when you want the link to handle query printing and hashing using a SHA-256 function.
(options: PersistedQueryLink.DisableFunctionOptions) => boolean
A function to disable persisted queries for the current session.
This function is called when an error occurs and determines whether to disable persisted queries for all future requests in this session.
(options: PersistedQueryLink.RetryFunctionOptions) => boolean
A function to determine whether to retry a request with the full query.
When a persisted query fails, this function determines whether to retry the request with the full query text included.
PersistedQueryLink.SHA256Function
The SHA-256 hash function to use for hashing queries. This function receives the printed query string and should return a SHA-256 hash. Can be synchronous or asynchronous.
