BaseBatchHttpLink

Batch multiple operations into a single HTTP request

BaseBatchHttpLink is a terminating link that batches array of individual GraphQL operations into a single HTTP request that's sent to a single GraphQL endpoint. It serves as a base link to BatchHttpLink.

note
Prefer using BatchHttpLink over BaseBatchHttpLink. Use BaseBatchHttpLink when you need to disable client awareness features and would like to tree-shake the implementation of ClientAwarenessLink out of your app bundle.
TypeScript
1 import { BaseBatchHttpLink } from "@apollo/client/link/batch-http";
2
3 const link = new BaseBatchHttpLink({
4   uri: "http://localhost:4000/graphql",
5   batchMax: 5, // No more than 5 operations per batch
6   batchInterval: 20, // Wait no more than 20ms after first batched operation
7 });

Constructor signature

TypeScript
1constructor(
2  options: BaseBatchHttpLink.Options = {}
3): BaseBatchHttpLink

Usage

See the BatchHttpLink documentation for more information on how to use BaseBatchHttpLink.

Types

Options passed to BaseBatchHttpLink through request context. Previous non-terminating links in the link chain also can set these values to customize the behavior of BatchHttpLink for each operation.

note
Some of these values can also be provided to the BaseBatchHttpLink constructor. If a value is provided to both, the value in context takes precedence.
Properties
Name / Type
Description
RequestCredentials

The credentials policy to use for each fetch call.

RequestInit

Any overrides of the fetch options argument to pass to the fetch call.

An object containing options to use for each call to fetch. If a particular option is not included in this object, the default value of that option is used.

note
If you set fetchOptions.method to GET, HttpLink follows standard GraphQL HTTP GET encoding.

See available options

Record<string, string>

An object representing headers to include in every HTTP request.

JSON
1 {
2   "Authorization": "Bearer 1234"
3 }
BaseHttpLink.HttpOptions

An object that configures advanced functionality, such as support for persisted queries.

string | BaseHttpLink.UriFunction

The URL of the GraphQL endpoint to send requests to. Can also be a function that accepts an ApolloLink.Operation object and returns the string URL to use for that operation.

Configuration options for creating a BaseBatchHttpLink instance.

note
Some of these options are also available to override in request context. Context options override the options passed to the constructor. Treat these options as default values that are used when the request context does not override the value.
Properties
Name / Type
Description
boolean

"batchInterval" is a throttling behavior by default, if you instead wish to debounce outbound requests, set "batchDebounce" to true. More useful for mutations than queries.

number

The interval at which to batch, in milliseconds.

(operation: ApolloLink.Operation) => string

Creates the key for a batch

number

The maximum number of operations to include in a single batch.

RequestCredentials

The credentials policy to use for each fetch call.

typeof fetch

A function to use instead of calling the Fetch API directly when sending HTTP requests to your GraphQL endpoint. The function must conform to the signature of fetch.

By default, the Fetch API is used unless it isn't available in your runtime environment.

See Customizing fetch.

RequestInit

Any overrides of the fetch options argument to pass to the fetch call.

An object containing options to use for each call to fetch. If a particular option is not included in this object, the default value of that option is used.

note
If you set fetchOptions.method to GET, HttpLink follows standard GraphQL HTTP GET encoding.

See available options

Record<string, string>

An object representing headers to include in every HTTP request.

JSON
1 {
2   "Authorization": "Bearer 1234"
3 }
boolean

If true, includes the extensions field in operations sent to your GraphQL endpoint.

boolean

If true, unused variables from the operation will not be stripped from the request and will instead be sent to the GraphQL endpoint.

Read more...

Unused variables are likely to trigger server-side validation errors, per https://spec.graphql.org/draft/#sec-All-Variables-Used. includeUnusedVariables can be useful if your server deviates from the GraphQL specification by not strictly enforcing that rule.

boolean

If true, header names won't be automatically normalized to lowercase. This allows for non-http-spec-compliant servers that might expect capitalized header names.

BaseHttpLink.Printer

A function to use when transforming a GraphQL document into a string. It accepts an ASTNode (typically a DocumentNode) and the original print function as arguments, and is expected to return a string. This option enables you to, for example, use stripIgnoredCharacters to remove whitespace from queries.

By default the GraphQL print function is used.

TypeScript
1 import { stripIgnoredCharacters } from "graphql";
2
3 const httpLink = new HttpLink({
4   uri: "/graphql",
5   print: (ast, originalPrint) => stripIgnoredCharacters(originalPrint(ast)),
6 });
string | BaseHttpLink.UriFunction

The URL of the GraphQL endpoint to send requests to. Can also be a function that accepts an ApolloLink.Operation object and returns the string URL to use for that operation.
