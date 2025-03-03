CombinedProtocolErrors
API reference
Fatal transport-level errors returned when executing a subscription using the multipart HTTP subscription protocol. See the documentation on the multipart HTTP protocol for GraphQL Subscriptions for more information on these errors.
These errors indicate issues with the subscription transport itself, rather than GraphQL-level errors. They typically occur when there are problems communicating with subgraphs from the Apollo Router.
1 import { CombinedProtocolErrors } from "@apollo/client/errors";
2
3 // Check if an error is a CombinedProtocolErrors instance
4 if (CombinedProtocolErrors.is(error)) {
5 // Access individual protocol errors
6 error.errors.forEach((protocolError) => {
7 console.log(protocolError.message);
8 console.log(protocolError.extensions);
9 });
10 }
Providing a custom message formatter
By default,
CombinedProtocolErrors formats the
message property by
joining each error's
message field with a newline. To customize the
format of the
message, such as changing the delimiter or adding a message
prefix, override the static
formatMessage method.
The following example demonstrates how to format the error message by joining each error with a comma.
1import { CombinedProtocolErrors } from "@apollo/client/errors";
2
3CombinedProtocolErrors.formatMessage = (errors) => {
4 return errors.map((error) => error.message).join(", ");
5};
See the
formatMessage section for details about the parameters provided to the
formatMessage function.
ApolloClient instance.
Using the default message formatter
To format part of the message using the default message formatter, call
the
defaultFormatMessage function provided to the
options argument of
your message formatter.
The following example prepends a string to the message and uses the default message formatter to format the error messages.
1CombinedProtocolErrors.formatMessage = (errors, { defaultFormatMessage }) => {
2 return `[Protocol errors]: ${defaultFormatMessage(errors)}`;
3};
Static methods
A method that determines whether an error is a
CombinedProtocolErrors
object. This method enables TypeScript to narrow the error type.
Example
1 if (CombinedProtocolErrors.is(error)) {
2 // TypeScript now knows `error` is a CombinedProtocolErrors object
3 console.log(error.errors);
4 }
Signature
1is(
2 error: unknown
3): error is CombinedProtocolErrors
See the instance properties for more details about the available properties provided by the
CombinedProtocolErrors object.
A function that formats the error message used for the error's
message
property. Override this method to provide your own formatting.
The
formatMessage function is called by the
CombinedProtocolErrors
constructor to provide a formatted message as the
message property of the
CombinedProtocolErrors object. Follow the "Providing a custom message
formatter" guide to learn how to modify the message format.
Signature
1formatMessage(
2 errors: ReadonlyArray<GraphQLFormattedError>,
3 options: MessageFormatterOptions
4): string
Parameters
(errors: ReadonlyArray<GraphQLFormattedError>) => string
The default message formatter. Call this to get a string with the default formatted message.
To format part of the message using the default message formatter, call
the
defaultFormatMessage function provided to the
options argument of
your message formatter.
The following example prepends a string to the message and uses the default message formatter to format the error messages.
1CombinedProtocolErrors.formatMessage = (errors, { defaultFormatMessage }) => {
2 return `[Protocol errors]: ${defaultFormatMessage(errors)}`;
3};
Instance properties
These properties are specific to the
CombinedProtocolErrors object. Standard error instance properties are also available.
ReadonlyArray<GraphQLFormattedError>
The raw list of errors returned by the top-level
errors field in the
multipart HTTP subscription response.