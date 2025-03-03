useReadQuery
Apollo Client API reference
For a detailed explanation of
useReadQuery, see the fetching with Suspense reference.
Example
1 import { Suspense } from "react";
2 import { useBackgroundQuery, useReadQuery } from "@apollo/client";
3
4 function Parent() {
5 const [queryRef] = useBackgroundQuery(query);
6
7 return (
8 <Suspense fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}>
9 <Child queryRef={queryRef} />
10 </Suspense>
11 );
12 }
13
14 function Child({ queryRef }) {
15 const { data } = useReadQuery(queryRef);
16
17 return <div>{data.name}</div>;
18 }
Signature
1useReadQuery<TData>(
2 queryRef: QueryRef<TData>
3): useReadQuery.Result<TData>
Parameters
queryRef
QueryRef<TData>
The
QueryRef that was generated via
useBackgroundQuery.
ResultAn object containing the query result data, error, and network status.
useReadQuery.Result<TData>
Show/hide child attributes
DataValue.Complete<TData> | DataValue.Streaming<TData> | DataValue.Partial<TData> | undefined
An object containing the result of your GraphQL query after it completes.
This value might be
undefined if a query results in one or more errors (depending on the query's
errorPolicy).
"complete" | "streaming" | "partial" | "empty"
Describes the completeness of
data.
empty: No data could be fulfilled from the cache or the result is incomplete.
datais
undefined.
partial: Some data could be fulfilled from the cache but
datais incomplete. This is only possible when
returnPartialDatais
true.
streaming:
datais incomplete as a result of a deferred query and the result is still streaming in.
complete:
datais a fully satisfied query result fulfilled either from the cache or network.
ErrorLike | undefined
A single ErrorLike object describing the error that occured during the latest query execution.
For more information, see Handling operation errors.
NetworkStatus
A number indicating the current network state of the query's associated request. See possible values.
Used in conjunction with the
notifyOnNetworkStatusChange option.