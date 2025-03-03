useReadQuery

For a detailed explanation of useReadQuery, see the fetching with Suspense reference.

Example

JavaScript
1 import { Suspense } from "react";
2 import { useBackgroundQuery, useReadQuery } from "@apollo/client";
3 
4 function Parent() {
5   const [queryRef] = useBackgroundQuery(query);
6 
7   return (
8     <Suspense fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}>
9       <Child queryRef={queryRef} />
10     </Suspense>
11   );
12 }
13 
14 function Child({ queryRef }) {
15   const { data } = useReadQuery(queryRef);
16 
17   return <div>{data.name}</div>;
18 }

Signature

TypeScript
1useReadQuery<TData>(
2  queryRef: QueryRef<TData>
3): useReadQuery.Result<TData>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
queryRef
QueryRef<TData>

The QueryRef that was generated via useBackgroundQuery.

Result

An object containing the query result data, error, and network status.
useReadQuery.Result<TData>
Operation data
DataValue.Complete<TData> | DataValue.Streaming<TData> | DataValue.Partial<TData> | undefined

An object containing the result of your GraphQL query after it completes.

This value might be undefined if a query results in one or more errors (depending on the query's errorPolicy).

"complete" | "streaming" | "partial" | "empty"

Describes the completeness of data.

  • empty: No data could be fulfilled from the cache or the result is incomplete. data is undefined.

  • partial: Some data could be fulfilled from the cache but data is incomplete. This is only possible when returnPartialData is true.

  • streaming: data is incomplete as a result of a deferred query and the result is still streaming in.

  • complete: data is a fully satisfied query result fulfilled either from the cache or network.

Operation data This property can be ignored when using the default `errorPolicy` or an `errorPolicy` of `none`. The hook will throw the error instead of setting this property.
ErrorLike | undefined

A single ErrorLike object describing the error that occured during the latest query execution.

For more information, see Handling operation errors.

Network info
NetworkStatus

A number indicating the current network state of the query's associated request. See possible values.

Used in conjunction with the notifyOnNetworkStatusChange option.
