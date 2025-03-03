ServerError

Represents an error when a non-200 HTTP status code is returned from the server according to the GraphQL Over HTTP specification . This error contains the full server response, including status code and body text.

This error occurs when your GraphQL server responds with an HTTP status code other than 200 (such as 4xx or 5xx status codes) with any media type other than application/graphql-response+json .

Servers that return non-200 status codes with other media types are not guaranteed to contain a well-formed GraphQL response and may indicate issues at the HTTP level, such as authentication failures, server unavailability, or other HTTP-level problems.