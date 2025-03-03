useApolloClient

Apollo Client API reference

Example

JavaScript
1 import { useApolloClient } from "@apollo/client";
2
3 function SomeComponent() {
4   const client = useApolloClient();
5   // `client` is now set to the `ApolloClient` instance being used by the
6   // application (that was configured using something like `ApolloProvider`)
7 }

Signature

TypeScript
1useApolloClient(
2  override?: ApolloClient
3): ApolloClient
(src/react/hooks/useApolloClient.ts)

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
override (optional)
ApolloClient

Result

The `ApolloClient` instance being used by the application.
ApolloClient
