useApolloClient
Apollo Client API reference
Example
JavaScript
1 import { useApolloClient } from "@apollo/client";
2
3 function SomeComponent() {
4 const client = useApolloClient();
5 // `client` is now set to the `ApolloClient` instance being used by the
6 // application (that was configured using something like `ApolloProvider`)
7 }
Signature
(src/react/hooks/useApolloClient.ts)
TypeScript
1useApolloClient(
2 override?: ApolloClient
3): ApolloClient
Parameters
Name / Type
Description
override (optional)
ApolloClient
ResultThe `ApolloClient` instance being used by the application.
