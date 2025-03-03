useSubscription
Apollo Client API reference
Refer to the Subscriptions section for a more in-depth overview of
useSubscription.
Consider using
onData instead of
useEffect
If you want to react to incoming data, please use the
onData option instead of
useEffect.
State updates you make inside a
useEffect hook might cause additional rerenders, and
useEffect is mostly meant for side effects of rendering, not as an event handler.
State updates made in an event handler like
onData might - depending on the React version - be batched and cause only a single rerender.
Consider the following component:
1export function Subscriptions() {
2 const { data, error, loading } = useSubscription(query);
3 const [accumulatedData, setAccumulatedData] = useState([]);
4
5 useEffect(() => {
6 setAccumulatedData((prev) => [...prev, data]);
7 }, [data]);
8
9 return (
10 <>
11 {loading && <p>Loading...</p>}
12 {JSON.stringify(accumulatedData, undefined, 2)}
13 </>
14 );
15}
Instead of using
useEffect here, we can re-write this component to use the
onData callback function accepted in
useSubscription's
options object:
1export function Subscriptions() {
2 const [accumulatedData, setAccumulatedData] = useState([]);
3 const { data, error, loading } = useSubscription(query, {
4 onData({ data }) {
5 setAccumulatedData((prev) => [...prev, data]);
6 },
7 });
8
9 return (
10 <>
11 {loading && <p>Loading...</p>}
12 {JSON.stringify(accumulatedData, undefined, 2)}
13 </>
14 );
15}
⚠️ Note: The
useSubscriptionoption
onDatais available in Apollo Client >= 3.7. In previous versions, the equivalent option is named
onSubscriptionData.
Now, the first message will be added to the
accumulatedData array since
onData is called before the component re-renders. React 18 automatic batching is still in effect and results in a single re-render, but with
onData we can guarantee each message received after the component mounts is added to
accumulatedData.
Example
1 const COMMENTS_SUBSCRIPTION = gql`
2 subscription OnCommentAdded($repoFullName: String!) {
3 commentAdded(repoFullName: $repoFullName) {
4 id
5 content
6 }
7 }
8 `;
9
10 function DontReadTheComments({ repoFullName }) {
11 const {
12 data: { commentAdded },
13 loading,
14 } = useSubscription(COMMENTS_SUBSCRIPTION, { variables: { repoFullName } });
15 return <h4>New comment: {!loading && commentAdded.content}</h4>;
16 }
Signature
1useSubscription<TData, TVariables>(
2 subscription: DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>,
3 [options]: {} extends (TVariables) ? [
4 options?: useSubscription.Options<NoInfer<TData>, NoInfer<TVariables>>
5] : [options: useSubscription.Options<NoInfer<TData>, NoInfer<TVariables>>]
6): useSubscription.Result<TData>
Parameters
subscription
DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>
A GraphQL subscription document parsed into an AST by
gql.
[options]
{} extends (TVariables) ? [
options?: useSubscription.Options<NoInfer<TData>, NoInfer<TVariables>>
] : [options: useSubscription.Options<NoInfer<TData>, NoInfer<TVariables>>]
ResultQuery result object
useSubscription.Result<TData>
Show/hide child attributes
MaybeMasked<TData>
An object containing the result of your GraphQL subscription. Defaults to an empty object.
ErrorLike
A runtime error with
graphQLErrors and
networkError properties
boolean
A boolean that indicates whether any initial data has been returned
() => void
A function that when called will disconnect and reconnect the connection to the subscription. If the subscription is deduplicated, this will restart the connection for all deduplicated subscriptions.