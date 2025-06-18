Introduction

GraphOS MCP Tools bring Apollo's expertise and graph-building superpowers directly into agentic development workflows. With these tools, your coding clients and LLM-based environments can instantly tap into Apollo documentation, generate and evolve graphs, and orchestrate APIs with far less friction.

You can start using them right away through the hosted MCP endpoint at https://mcp.apollographql.com .

These tools are designed to accelerate agentic development, making it easier for developers to learn, experiment, and build with Apollo's platform:

Access Apollo expertise: Put Apollo's docs, libraries, and best practices directly into your agentic coding environment.

Build and evolve graphs: Use the Connector specification tool to quickly create new graphs or safely explore changes to existing ones.

Prototype and experiment: Brainstorm and test new API ideas, compare different design approaches, and validate integration patterns.

Integrate data sources: Seamlessly pull in and combine diverse APIs and services as part of your graph.

Orchestrate APIs: Quickly set up and refine API connections, making orchestration faster and easier.

Together, GraphOS MCP Tools expand the power of agentic workflows, unlocking new ways to design, test, and iterate on graphs, helping developers prepare for successful production-ready implementations.

What's included

The following tools are currently available at https://mcp.apollographql.com (with more coming soon!):

Apollo Docs Search - Search across Apollo's official documentation to find the most relevant guides, examples, and best practices for GraphQL, GraphOS, GraphOS Router, Apollo Client, and more.

Apollo Docs Read - Retrieve the full content of any Apollo documentation page so your agent can go deeper than snippets and provide complete, detailed guidance.

Apollo Connectors Specification - Access the official specification for Apollo Connectors, giving your agent the knowledge it needs to create and modify Connectors in a graph schema for orchestrating APIs.

Getting started

Requirements

An MCP-compatible coding client or agentic runtime (for example, Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, Gemini CLI, etc)

Note: GraphOS MCP Tools require clients that support Streamable HTTP (not SSE, which has been deprecated by the MCP specification ).

Quickstart

Example with Claude Code

Bash copy 1 # Add the GraphOS MCP tools 2 claude mcp add --transport http graphos-tools https://mcp.apollographql.com 3 4 # Verify installed tools 5 claude mcp list

Claude should respond with a graphos-tools health message:

Text copy 1 Checking MCP server health... 2 3 graphos-tools: https://mcp.apollographql.com (HTTP) - ✓ Connected

Verify connection

Try a simple query to confirm the connection is working:

Text copy 1 What is the Apollo Router config file option to control health checks?

This triggers a response from the documentation tools similar to the following:

You're now ready to use the tools.

Other clients

You can also use any other MCP-compatible client. See the following resources for help adding MCP servers to popular agentic coding tools:

Apollo Docs Search

Purpose: Search across Apollo's official documentation - feed your LLM information about GraphQL, GraphOS, Apollo Router, Apollo Client, schema design, deployment best practices, connectors, and more.

Example: "How do I enable entity caching with the Apollo Router?"

Result:

Apollo Docs Read

Purpose: Retrieve the full markdown content of any Apollo documentation page by slug, allowing your agent to go beyond excerpts and work with complete guides.

Example: "Fetch the Router YAML config reference and list the top level properties."

Result:

Apollo Connectors Spec

Purpose: Provide your agentic coding tools with all the knowledge needed to build super‑effective connectors.

Examples: "Add weather details to my API using https://api.weather.gov so I can expose weather conditions for airport cities."

Result: The output is too large to show, but your agentic coding tool will use the Apollo Connectors Spec tool to generate a graph that integrates with the https://api.weather.gov REST API.

Reference

Endpoint

https://mcp.apollographql.com

Tool names and capabilities