Request chain customization
Learn how to customize the Apollo iOS request chain via custom interceptors
In Apollo iOS, the
ApolloClient uses a
NetworkTransport object to fetch GraphQL queries from a remote GraphQL server.
The default
NetworkTransport is the
RequestChainNetworkTransport. This network transport uses a structure called a request chain to process each operation through a series of discrete interceptor types.
Request chains
A
RequestChain manages the flow of a GraphQL request through a series of interceptors that handle different aspects of request execution. The request chain separates interceptor responsibilities into discrete types and implements a bi-directional flow where requests are sent "down" the chain and responses are sent back "up" through the chain.
For each individual request, the
RequestChainNetworkTransport creates a
RequestChain with interceptors provided by an
InterceptorProvider. Each
RequestChain is scoped to a single request and handles its execution.
Request chain flow
When an operation is executed, a
RequestChain processes the request through the following steps:
GraphQLInterceptors receive and may mutate the
GraphQLRequest
Cache read executed via
CacheInterceptorif necessary (based on cache policy)
GraphQLRequest.toURLRequest()called to obtain
URLRequest
HTTPInterceptorsreceive and may mutate
URLRequest
ApolloURLSessionhandles networking with
URLRequest
HTTPInterceptorsreceive stream of
HTTPResponseobjects for each chunk & may mutate raw chunk
Datastream
ResponseParsingInterceptorreceives
HTTPResponseand parses data chunks into stream of
GraphQLResponses
GraphQLInterceptors receive and may mutate
ParsedResultwith parsed
GraphQLResponse
Cache write executed via
CacheInterceptorif necessary (based on cache policy)
GraphQLResponsestream emitted out to
NetworkTransport
Response streams
Unlike Apollo iOS 1.x, the 2.0 request chain processes results through streams to support multi-part responses such as subscriptions and operations using
@defer. For single-response operations, these streams emit one value and then terminate.
Interceptor types
There are four discrete interceptor types used by the
RequestChain
GraphQLInterceptor
GraphQLInterceptor handles pre-flight and post-flight work on the
GraphQLRequest and
GraphQLResponse.
Pre-flight: Inspect and mutate the
GraphQLRequestbefore processing
Post-flight: Inspect and mutate the
GraphQLResponseand parsed results
Error handling: Use
.mapErrors()to handle errors from subsequent steps
HTTPInterceptor
HTTPInterceptor handles pre-flight and post-flight work on HTTP requests and responses.
Pre-flight: Inspect and mutate the
URLRequestbefore network fetch
Post-flight: Inspect the
HTTPResponseand mutate raw response data chunks
CacheInterceptor
CacheInterceptor handles cache read and write operations.
These can be used to implement custom cache manipulation beyond what is available using type/field policies.
Cache reads: Called before network fetch (based on cache policy)
Cache writes: Called after response parsing (based on cache policy)
ResponseParsingInterceptor
ResponseParsingInterceptor handles parsing response data chunks into
GraphQLResponse objects.
Providing custom interceptors to a
RequestChain
When constructing a request chain for a GraphQL operation,
RequestChainNetworkTransport passes operations to an object conforming to the
InterceptorProvider protocol. To provide custom interceptors to the
RequestChain, create a custom implementation of the
InterceptorProvider protocol and initialize your
RequestChainNetworkTransport with it.
Default implementations of each of the
InterceptorProvider methods are included. These implementations provide common-sense defaults. It is recommended that you include the default GraphQL and HTTP interceptors provided by
DefaultInterceptorProvider.shared in your custom interceptor provider as well.
Example
A custom interceptor that adds an
AuthenticationInterceptor to the GraphQL interceptors could be implemented like this:
1struct CustomInterceptorProvider: InterceptorProvider {
2 func graphQLInterceptors<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(for operation: Operation) -> [any GraphQLInterceptor] {
3 return DefaultInterceptorProvider.shared.graphQLInterceptors(for: operation) + [
4 CustomAuthenticationInterceptor(),
5 ]
6 }
7}
This interceptor provider will use the default
graphQLInterceptors and add a
CustomAuthenticationInterceptor to the end of the list. It does not override the other interceptor provider methods, so it will use the default HTTP, caching and response parsing interceptors.
Default interceptors
The default interceptors provided by Apollo iOS are:
GraphQL Interceptors:
MaxRetryInterceptor- Limits request retries (default: 3 retries)
AutomaticPersistedQueryInterceptor- Handles APQ retry logic
Cache Interceptor:
DefaultCacheInterceptor- Handles cache reads and writes
HTTP Interceptors:
ResponseCodeInterceptor- Handles HTTP error status codes
Response Parser:
JSONResponseParsingInterceptor- Parses standard GraphQL JSON responses
Implementing custom interceptors
To add custom functionality to your request chain, you can implement custom interceptors for any of the four interceptor types. Each interceptor type has a specific protocol to implement and handles different aspects of request processing.
GraphQLInterceptor
GraphQLInterceptor requires you to implement the
intercept(request: next:) function to perform pre-flight work on the
GraphQLRequest and post-flight work on the parsed response data.
The
intercept function works as follows:
Pre-flight
You may execute any custom pre-flight logic.
Call
next(request)
You must call the provided
nextclosure, passing in either the original request or a modified version.
This request will be sent to the next interceptor.
Post-flight
The
nextclosure returns an
InterceptorResultStream, which will emit results after the network fetch and parsing.
For multi-part responses (subscriptions and queries using
@defer), this will emit multiple results, otherwise it will only emit a single result and then terminate.
To execute post-flight logic,
mapthe result stream. Each time the stream receives a result, it will be passed into the
mapclosure.
The
mapclosure can return the original result or a modified version.
Return the stream
When finished, your interceptor must return the
InterceptorResultStream, which will be passed back up the chain to the previous interceptor.
Example - Request logging interceptor
1struct RequestLoggingInterceptor: GraphQLInterceptor {
2 let logger: Logger
3
4 func intercept<Request: GraphQLRequest>(
5 request: Request,
6 next: NextInterceptorFunction<Request>
7 ) async throws -> InterceptorResultStream<Request> {
8 // Pre-flight: log the outgoing request
9 logger.log("🚀 Request: \(request.operation.operationName)")
10
11 // Call next interceptor and handle the response stream
12 return await next(request)
13 .map { result in
14 // Post-flight: log the response
15 logger.log("✅ Response received for: \(request.operation.operationName)")
16 return result
17 }
18 .mapErrors { error in
19 // Handle errors from later steps
20 logger.log("❌ Request failed: \(error)")
21 throw error
22 }
23 }
24}
Example - Authentication header interceptor
1struct AuthHeaderInterceptor: GraphQLInterceptor {
2 let authToken: String
3
4 func intercept<Request: GraphQLRequest>(
5 request: Request,
6 next: NextInterceptorFunction<Request>
7 ) async throws -> InterceptorResultStream<Request> {
8 // Pre-flight: add authentication header
9 var authenticatedRequest = request
10 authenticatedRequest.additionalHeaders["Authorization"] = "Bearer \(authToken)"
11
12 // Execute request and handle response
13 return await next(authenticatedRequest)
14 }
15}
HTTPInterceptor
HTTPInterceptor requires you to implement the
intercept(request: next:) function to perform pre-flight work on the
URLRequest and post-flight work on the
HTTPResponse, including the raw response
Data stream.
After the
RequestChain proceeds through the
GraphQLInterceptors provided by it's
InterceptorProvider, it will call
GraphQLRequest/toURLRequest() on the final
GraphQLRequest. Each
HTTPInterceptor provided by the
InterceptorProvider will then have it's
intercept(request:next:) function called in sequential order prior to fetching the request.
The
intercept function works as follows:
Pre-flight
You may execute any custom pre-flight logic.
Call
next(request)
You must call the provided
nextclosure, passing in either the original request or a modified version.
This request will be sent to the next interceptor.
Post-flight
The
nextclosure returns an
HTTPResponse, which provides the
HTTPURLResponseheaders and a
chunksstream that will emit the raw response data chunks as they are received.
For multi-part responses (subscriptions and queries using
@defer), this will emit multiple results, otherwise it will only emit a single result and then terminate.
You may inspect the response headers at this point.
To execute post-flight logic on the response data, call
response.mapChunksto intercept the data stream.
The
mapChunksclosure can return the original data stream or a modified version.
Return the
HTTPResponse
When finished, your interceptor must return the
HTTPResponse, which will be passed back up the chain to the previous
HTTPInterceptor.
CacheInterceptor
CacheInterceptor implementations handle cache read and write operations with custom logic beyond what's available through type/field policies. A
CacheInterceptor must provide two functions,
readCacheData(from store: request:) and
writeCacheData(to store: request: response).
Example - Custom cache validation interceptor
1struct ValidatingCacheInterceptor: CacheInterceptor {
2
3 func readCacheData<Request: GraphQLRequest>(
4 from store: ApolloStore,
5 request: Request
6 ) async throws -> GraphQLResponse<Request.Operation>? {
7 // Try to read from cache
8 guard let cachedResponse = try await store.load(request.operation) else {
9 return nil
10 }
11
12 // Custom validation logic
13 if isCacheDataStale(cachedResponse) {
14 // Return nil to force network fetch
15 return nil
16 }
17
18 return cachedResponse
19 }
20
21 func writeCacheData<Request: GraphQLRequest>(
22 to store: ApolloStore,
23 request: Request,
24 response: ParsedResult<Request.Operation>
25 ) async throws {
26 // Custom write logic with validation
27 guard let records = response.cacheRecords,
28 shouldCache(request: request, response: response) else {
29 return
30 }
31
32 try await store.publish(records: records)
33 }
34
35 private func isCacheDataStale(_ response: GraphQLResponse<some GraphQLOperation>) -> Bool {
36 // Implementation specific cache validation logic
37 return false
38 }
39
40 private func shouldCache<Request: GraphQLRequest>(
41 request: Request,
42 response: ParsedResult<Request.Operation>
43 ) -> Bool {
44 // Implementation specific caching rules
45 return true
46 }
47}
ResponseParsingInterceptor
ResponseParsingInterceptor implementations handle parsing of HTTP response data into
GraphQLResponse objects.
The default
JSONResponseParsingInterceptor parses GraphQL specification compiliant response JSON and supports multi-part responses for subscriptions over HTTP and operations using the
@defer directive.
If you are using a response format other than JSON or that differs from the GraphQL specification, you may need to provide a custom
ResponseParsingInterceptor.
Request retries
Any interceptor can trigger a request retry by throwing a
RequestChain.Retry error. When a
RequestChain receives a thrown
Retry error, it will restart from the beginning of the request chain flow using the
request provided by the error. This allows the request to be modified to correct errors that may be causing the failure prior to beginning again.
Preventing infinite retry loops
If a retried request continues to fail, an interceptor that throws a
Retry error may continue to throw
Retry errors indefinitely, creating an infinite loop. To prevent this use a
MaxRetryInterceptor. The
DefaultInterceptorProvider includes a
MaxRetryInterceptor with a default limit of 3 retries. When creating custom
InterceptorProvider implementations, it is highly recommended to include a
MaxRetryInterceptor early in the GraphQL interceptor chain.
If you are not using
MaxRetryInterceptor, any interceptor that throws
Retry errors must maintain state to ensure it does not trigger retries infinitely.
Error handling
Both pre-flight and post-flight errors can be handled using custom
GraphQLInterceptors. An interceptor can use the
mapErrors(_:) function of the
InterceptorResultStream returned by calling the
next closure. This will catch any errors thrown in later steps of the
RequestChain, including:
Pre-flight errors thrown by
GraphQLInterceptors later in the
RequestChain.
Networking errors thrown by the
ApolloURLSessionor
HTTPInterceptors in the
RequestChain.
Parsing errors thrown by the
ResponseParsingInterceptorof the
RequestChain.
Post-flight errors thrown by
GraphQLInterceptors later in the request chain.
Your
mapErrors(_:) closure may rethrow the same error or a different error, which will then be passed up through the rest of the request chain. If possible, you may recover from the error by constructing and returning a
ParsedResult. Returning
nil will suppress the error and terminate the
RequestChain's stream without emitting a result.
It is not required that every interceptor implement error handling. A
GraphQLInterceptor that does not call
mapErrors(_:) will be skipped if an error is emitted.
Example - Re-authentication interceptor
In this example, when an
AuthencticationError is thrown, the interceptor will attempt to refresh the user's auth token and then retry the request.
1struct ReauthenticationInterceptor: GraphQLInterceptor {
2 let authManager: AuthenticationManager
3
4 func intercept<Request: GraphQLRequest>(
5 request: Request,
6 next: @escaping NextGraphQLInterceptorFunction<Request>
7 ) -> InterceptorResultStream<Request> {
8 return await next(request)
9 .mapErrors { error in
10 if let authError = error as? AuthenticationError {
11 // Handle authentication errors by refreshing an auth token and then retrying the request
12 let newAuthToken = try await authManager.refreshUserToken()
13 var refreshedRequest = request
14 refreshedRequest.additionalHeaders["Authorization": "Bearer \(newAuthToken)"]
15 throw RequestChain<Request>.Retry(request: refreshedRequest)
16 }
17 throw error // Re-throw other errors
18 }
19 }
20}
Dependency injection via
TaskLocal values
Apollo iOS takes full advantage of Swift 6 structured concurrency, enabling you to use
@TaskLocal values to pass context and dependencies between interceptors in a request chain. This provides a clean way to share information across the entire request lifecycle without explicitly passing values through each interceptor.
When a
RequestChain is kicked off, the entire request chain runs within the same task context. Any
@TaskLocal values set before the request begins are accessible to all interceptors throughout the chain execution. Interceptors can also set
@TaskLocal values that will be accessible for the remainder of the request chain's execution.
@TaskLocal values rely on child task inheritance. Interceptors may run call their
next functions or return from within a child
Task, but you should avoid using
Task.detached as this will create a new async context and
@TaskLocal values will not be passed through the chain.
Example: Request tracing with correlation IDs
Here's how to use
@TaskLocal for request correlation across interceptors:
1. Define the TaskLocal value:
You may define a
@TaskLocal value anywhere you would like. In this example, we define a
@TaskLocal value in a
TracingInterceptor.
1struct TracingInterceptor: GraphQLInterceptor {
2 @TaskLocal
3 static var correlationId: String?
4
5 // ...
6}
2. Set the value:
The
@TaskLocal value can be set by the interceptor before continuing with the request chain.
1struct TracingInterceptor: GraphQLInterceptor {
2 @TaskLocal
3 static var correlationId: String?
4
5 func intercept<Request: GraphQLRequest>(
6 request: Request,
7 next: NextInterceptorFunction<Request>
8 ) async throws -> InterceptorResultStream<Request> {
9 let correlationId = UUID().uuidString
10
11 return try await TracingInterceptor.$correlationId.withValue(correlationId) {
12 return await next(request)
13 }
14 }
15}
Alternatively, other parts of your application can set
@TaskLocal values prior to beginning the request. These values will be accessible by any interceptors in the request chain.
1let correlationId = UUID().uuidString
2
3try await TracingInterceptor.$correlationId.withValue(correlationId) {
4 let result = try await apolloClient.fetch(query: query, cachePolicy: cachePolicy)
5}
3. Access the value in interceptors:
Once the
@TaskLocal value is set, it can be accessed by any interceptor in the request chain.
1struct CorrelatedOperationInterceptor: GraphQLInterceptor {
2 func intercept<Request: GraphQLRequest>(
3 request: Request,
4 next: NextInterceptorFunction<Request>
5 ) async throws -> InterceptorResultStream<Request> {
6 return await next(request)
7 .map { result in
8 let correlationId = TracingInterceptor.correlationId ?? "unknown"
9 print("🔍 [Trace: \(correlationId)] Request completed successfully")
10 return result
11 }
12 }
13}
Example: User context sharing
For applications that need user context throughout the request chain:
1. Define user context:
1struct UserContext {
2 let userId: String
3 let tenantId: String
4 let permissions: Set<String>
5}
6
7extension TaskLocal where Value == UserContext? {
8 @TaskLocal
9 static var userContext: UserContext?
10}
2. Set context when making authenticated requests:
1struct AuthenticatedApolloClient {
2 private let apolloClient: ApolloClient
3
4 func fetchAsUser<Query: GraphQLQuery>(
5 query: Query,
6 userContext: UserContext,
7 cachePolicy: CachePolicy = .default
8 ) async throws -> GraphQLResponse<Query.Data> {
9
10 return try await TaskLocal.$userContext.withValue(userContext) {
11 return try await apolloClient.fetch(query: query, cachePolicy: cachePolicy)
12 }
13 }