Apollo iOS 2.0 Migration Guide

Introduction

Apollo iOS 2.0 represents a major evolution of the library, redesigned from the ground up to take full advantage of Swift's modern concurrency model. This release introduces significant breaking changes that require careful migration planning, but provides substantial improvements in type safety, performance, and developer experience.

What's new in 2.0

Apollo iOS 2.0 brings several foundational changes:

Swift Concurrency First : Complete reimplementation using async/await and structured concurrency

Streamlined APIs : Simplified client APIs with clearer separation of concerns and more precise type safety

Modern Swift Features: Full adoption of Swift 6 with strict concurrency enabled

Breaking changes overview

This migration involves significant API changes across several areas:

ApolloClient API: Complete redesign using async/await instead of callback-based APIs Cache Policies: Split into discrete types with specific return signatures Request Interceptors: New framework with separate interceptor types for different request phases Sendable Types: Most types now conform to Sendable with associated constraints

Limitations

Minimum Deployment Targets

Apollo iOS 2.0 drops support for older deployment targets. The minimum deployment targets are now:

iOS 15.0+

macOS 12.0+

tvOS 15.0+

watchOS 8.0+

visionOS 1.0+

CocoaPods Support Removed

Cocoapods support is no longer available in Apollo iOS 2.0. The library is available via Swift Package Manager or as .xcframeworks built using the Apollo iOS XCFramework Repo .

Code generation of Cocoapods modules is no longer supported.

Web socket support (Coming Soon)

The initial release of 2.0 will not support web sockets. Subscriptions over HTTP are supported by RequestChainNetworkTransport .

A new implementation of the ApolloWebSocket target will be published in a future version as soon as possible. If your application requires web sockets, you should not upgrade to 2.0 until the new web socket implementation is released.

Migration strategy

To migrate to Apollo iOS 2.0, first update your version dependency and re-run code generation using 2.0 code-gen engine.

After you've updated, migration follows a two-phase approach designed to minimize disruption while ensuring all functionality is properly updated.

Phase 1: Breaking changes

Some APIs have fundamentally changed to support the new structured concurrency model and cannot maintain backward compatibility. You must update these implementations before proceeding with the rest of your migration.

These changes include:

Various changes to request/response models

RequestChain configuration via custom Interceptors

Custom NetworkTransport implementations

Custom NormalizedCache implementations

Phase 2: Incrementally update ApolloClient API usage

The most commonly used APIs for fetching data via ApolloClient have been deprecated instead of removed completely. These APIs have been updated to conform to Sendable , so you will need to resolve thread-safety issues. But once breaking changes have been resolved, this allows you to:

Compile and run your application with the deprecated APIs while planning your migration

Update incrementally - migrate one query, mutation, or subscription at a time

Verify behavior at each step to ensure correctness before proceeding

Deploy intermediate states if needed during a gradual rollout

While we recommend that you update these deprecated APIs to the new versions ASAP, you can do so incrementally while still compiling your application and verifying behavior. You should update these APIs as soon as possible to take advantage of the use of async/await and increased type safety of the return types for these APIs.

The remainder of this guide provides detailed instructions for migrating each aspect of your Apollo iOS integration.

Codegen Configuration

Apollo iOS 2.0 removes a number of obsolete options from the codegen configuration. Your configuration will need to be updated to remove these options as well.

If you are using a JSON codegen configuration file, you may get an error when attempting to run codegen. If using the ApolloCodegenLib directly in Swift, your configuration may not compile.

The following changes have been made to the codegen configuration:

OutputOptions.cocoapodsCompatibleImportStatements : CocoaPods support has been completely removed.

OutputOptions.markOperationDefinitionsAsFinal : Generated GraphQL operation and local cache mutation class types are always final now to support Sendable conformance. Subclassing GraphQLOperations is no longer permitted.

OutputOptions.apqs : The legacy APQConfig has been replaced by operationDocumentFormat . Update your configuration to use OperationDocumentFormat.operationId instead of APQConfig.persistedOperationsOnly .

SchemaTypesFileOutput.ModuleType.swiftPackageManager : This deprecated case has been removed. Use .swiftPackage(apolloSDKDependency: .default) instead.

URLSessionClient -> ApolloURLSession

In Apollo iOS 1.0 a URLSessionClient that managed an internal URLSession was used to handle network operations. In 2.0, this is replaced by the ApolloURLSession protocol. URLSession conforms to this procotol by default. This allows you to provide your own URLSession to the RequestChainNetworkTransport . You can configure this URLSession as needed and provide your own delegates to it.

Swift copy 1 let urlSession = URLSession. shared // Conforms to ApolloURLSession 2 urlSession. delegate = self 3 let networkTransport = RequestChainNetworkTransport ( 4 interceptorProvider : DefaultInterceptorProvider. shared , 5 endpointURL : url, 6 urlSession : urlSession 7 )

RequestContext -> Task Local Values

In Apollo iOS 1.x, you could provide an arbitrary RequestContext when initiating a GraphQL operation. This could be accessed by custom interceptors or NetworkTransport implementations.

2.0 deprecates RequestContext in favor of using Swift 6's @TaskLocal values. For more information on using @TaskLocal values with your network configuration, see our Request Chain @TaskLocal values documentation.

RequestChain configuration

The RequestChain and interceptor framework has been completely reimagined. The new version supports async/await and provides the ability to interact with the request at each step within the chain more safely with more explicit APIs.

If you are providing your own custom InterceptorProvider with your own interceptors, you will need to modify your code to utilize these new APIs.

This migration guide provides an overview of the changes. For detailed documentation on the new request chain, see the Request Chain Configuration documentation.

Before migrating your InterceptorProvider to 2.0, we recommend you familiarize yourself with these key changes to the Request Chain.

Discreet Interceptors Types

The singular ApolloInterceptor protocol that was used to handle any step of the request chain has been broken up into discrete interceptor types for different portions of request execution. This provides a cleaner, more type-safe API for interacting with the request and response at different stages of the RequestChain.

The four interceptor types are:

GraphQLInterceptor Can inspect and mutate the GraphQLRequest and GraphQLResponse

HTTPInterceptor Can inspect and mutate the URLRequest After network response can inspect the HTTPURLResponse (readonly) and mutate the actual raw response Data prior to parsing

CacheInterceptor Handles read/write of cache data Read currently runs before GraphQLInterceptors (not sure if that is the desired behavior, we should discuss) Write runs after parsing

ResponseParsingInterceptor Handles the parsing of the response Data into the GraphQLResponse



NetworkFetchInterceptor is no longer used, as the network fetch is managed by the ApolloURLSession . See the section on ApolloURLSession for more information.

Request Chain Flow

In 1.0, interceptors were called once in sequential order. In 2.0, requests are now sent down the request chain pre-flight and then back up the chain post-flight, allowing each interceptor to interact with both the request and response in a type-safe way.

Requests are now processed by the RequestChain using the following flow:

GraphQLInterceptors receive and may mutate Request

Cache read executed via CacheInterceptor if necessary (based on cache policy)

GraphQLRequest.toURLRequest() called to obtain URLRequest

HTTPInterceptors receive and may mutate URLRequest

ApolloURLSession handles networking with URLRequest

HTTPInterceptors receive stream of HTTPResponse objects for each chunk & may mutate raw chunk Data stream

ResponseParsingInterceptor receives HTTPResponse and parses data chunks into stream of GraphQLResponse

GraphQLInterceptors receive and may mutate GraphQLResponse with parsed GraphQLResult and (possibly) cache records.

Cache write executed via CacheInterceptor if necessary (based on cache policy)

GraphQLResponse emitted out to NetworkTransport

Error Handling

The ApolloErrorInterceptor has been removed from 2.0. Instead, any GraphQLInterceptor can intercept errors by calling the mapErrors function of the InterceptorResultStream . Errors can even be intercepted by multiple interceptors that perform different error handling logic.

For more information on error handling see the Request Chain error handling documentation.

Retrying Requests

In 1.0, you could retry a RequestChain 's request by calling chain.retry(request:completion) . In Apollo iOS 2.0, interceptors no longer have access to the RequestChain itself. Instead, interceptors can trigger a retry by throwing a RequestChain.Retry error.

For more information on retrying see the Request Chain request retries documentation.

Converting 1.x interceptor providers

Converting your existing custom InterceptorProvider to 2.0 requires two main steps:

Refactor existing interceptors to use one of the four new discrete interceptor types Update your InterceptorProvider to conform to the new protocol structure

Step 1: Refactor existing interceptors

In 1.x, all custom logic was implemented using the ApolloInterceptor protocol. In 2.0, you need to choose the appropriate interceptor type based on what your interceptor does. See the linked documentation for each interceptor type for more information on how to implement them.

GraphQLInterceptor : Provides access to the GraphQLRequest and the parsed GraphQLResponse . Most interceptors from 1.0 should use this type.

HTTPInterceptor : Provides access to the HTTPURLResponse and the raw data stream of the network response.

CacheInterceptor : To implement custom caching logic use a CacheInterceptor .

ResponseParsingInterceptor : Parses raw response data into a GraphQLResponse and set of records for writing to the cache.

Once your interceptors are refactored for the new APIs, update your InterceptorProvider .

The InterceptorProvider methods provide default implementations that use the DefaultInterceptorProvider values. This means you only need to override the methods that you would like to provide custom interceptors for.

It is strongly recommended that you include the default GraphQL and HTTP interceptors provided by DefaultInterceptorProvider.shared .

DefaultInterceptorProvider has been changed to a final class to support Sendable . If you were previously subclassing DefaultInterceptorProvider you will need to access it inside of your InterceptorProvider instead.

Swift copy 1 struct CustomInterceptorProvider : InterceptorProvider { 2 3 // Provide GraphQL interceptors (pre/post-flight GraphQL processing) 4 func graphQLInterceptors < Operation : GraphQLOperation >( for operation : Operation) -> [ any GraphQLInterceptor] { 5 return DefaultInterceptorProvider. shared . graphQLInterceptors ( for : operation) + [ 6 AuthInterceptor ( token : getCurrentToken ()), 7 LoggingInterceptor () 8 ] 9 } 10 11 // Provide cache interceptor (cache read/write operations) 12 func cacheInterceptor < Operation : GraphQLOperation >( for operation : Operation) -> any CacheInterceptor { 13 return CustomCacheInterceptor () 14 } 15 16 // Provide HTTP interceptors (URLRequest/HTTPResponse processing) 17 func httpInterceptors < Operation : GraphQLOperation >( for operation : Operation) -> [ any HTTPInterceptor] { 18 return DefaultInterceptorProvider. shared . httpInterceptors ( for : operation) + [ 19 CustomHeaderInterceptor () 20 ] 21 } 22 }

In this example, we are not providing an implementation of responseParser(for operation:) , so the default JSONResponseParsingInterceptor will be used.

Minor Breaking Changes

Apollo iOS 2.0 introduces a number of minor breaking changes that may affect your migration depending on your API usage.

Sendable conformance and thread safety

Apollo iOS 2.0 adopts Swift 6's strict concurrency model and most types in the library now conform to Sendable . This ensures that Apollo iOS operations are safe to use across different threads and with Swift's structured concurrency model. We recommend migrating to the new async/await fetch APIs to take full advantage of these safety improvements.

In order to provide Sendable conformance and full thread safety, some types have been converted from class to struct types.

Most core Apollo iOS types now conform to Sendable , including:

ApolloClient

ApolloStore

CachePolicy types

RequestConfiguration

NetworkTransport implementations

Generated operation and fragment models

Interceptor types

HTTPResponse

GraphQLResponse

GraphQLResponse & GraphQLResult

Apollo iOS 1.0 exposed both a GraphQLResponse and GraphQLResult model. The GraphQLResponse was mostly used internally for parsing of response data, while GraphQLResult was the response model for a GraphQL request exposed to the user.

In 2.0, the legacy GraphQLResponse model has been removed and GraphQLResult has been renamed to GraphQLResponse . Additionally, the new response model is generic over the operation instead of the response data. This allows access to type information about the GraphQL operation as well as it's response data.

Code referencing the GraphQLResult directly will need to be refactored to reference the new GraphQLResponse instead.

If you were using the old GraphQLResponse for manual response parsing, use JSONResponseParser instead.

Cache misses no longer throw errors

When a cache miss occurred in Apollo iOS 1.0, the ApolloStore would throw an error (usually a JSONDecodingError.missingValue ). In 2.0, cache misses result in a nil value being returned. Errors are only thrown if there is an issue with the cache such as invalid data or a disk I/O failure.

Cache read methods on ApolloStore and in ReadTransaction s have been updated to return Optional results. You may need to update cache transation usage to adjust for this new behavior.

SPI usage

Many of the APIs that are not intended for use general public use are now protected by the @_spi attribute. If you are using any of the public APIs that were prefixed with an _ or marked as Internal Use Only, you will need to import the SPI in order to continue using them.

Apollo uses the following SPI categories:

Execution Exposes symbols used by the generated models but not intended for public consumption.

Internal Exposes symbols used by Apollo and ApolloAPI across module boundaries but not intended for public consumption.

Unsafe Exposes symbols that provide unsafe access to the underlying data of the GraphQL models. The public API provides strongly type access to the data that is guaranteed to be safe. If invalid data is provided to the models by using unsafe APIs you may cause crashes or other undefined behavior.

Custom Scalar Types

Custom implementations of CustomScalarType need to import the Execution and Internal SPIs. Newly generated custom scalars will have the correct import statement, but existing custom scalars are not overwritten when code generation is ran.

You may see Type 'MyCustomScalar' does not conform to protocol ... errors while upgrading. To resolve these, change the import statement in those custom scalar files to: