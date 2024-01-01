ApolloClient
CLASS
ApolloClient
Swift
1public class ApolloClient
The
ApolloClient class implements the core API for Apollo by conforming to
ApolloClientProtocol.
Properties
store
Swift
1public let store: ApolloStore
Methods
init(networkTransport:store:)
Swift
1public init(networkTransport: NetworkTransport, store: ApolloStore)
Creates a client with the specified network transport and store.
Parameters:
networkTransport: A network transport used to send operations to a server.
store: A store used as a local cache. Note that if the
NetworkTransportor any of its dependencies takes a store, you should make sure the same store is passed here so that it can be cleared properly.
init(url:)
Swift
1public convenience init(url: URL)
Creates a client with a
RequestChainNetworkTransport connecting to the specified URL.
Parameter url: The URL of a GraphQL server to connect to.
