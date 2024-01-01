CLASS

ApolloStore

Swift copy 1 public class ApolloStore

The ApolloStore class acts as a local cache for normalized GraphQL results.

Methods

init(cache:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( cache : NormalizedCache = InMemoryNormalizedCache ())

Designated initializer

Parameters: cache: An instance of normalizedCache to use to cache results. Defaults to an InMemoryNormalizedCache .



Parameters

clearCache(callbackQueue:completion:)

Swift copy 1 public func clearCache ( callbackQueue : DispatchQueue = . main , completion : ((Result< Void , Error >) -> Void ) ? = nil )

Clears the instance of the cache. Note that a cache can be shared across multiple ApolloClient objects, so clearing that underlying cache will clear it for all clients.

Parameters: callbackQueue: The queue to call the completion block on. Defaults to DispatchQueue.main . completion: [optional] A completion block to be called after records are merged into the cache.



Parameters

publish(records:identifier:callbackQueue:completion:)

Swift copy 1 public func publish ( records : RecordSet, identifier : UUID ? = nil , callbackQueue : DispatchQueue = . main , completion : ((Result< Void , Error >) -> Void ) ? = nil )

Merges a RecordSet into the normalized cache.

Parameters: records: The records to be merged into the cache. identifier: [optional] A unique identifier for the request that kicked off this change, to assist in de-duping cache hits for watchers. callbackQueue: The queue to call the completion block on. Defaults to DispatchQueue.main . completion: [optional] A completion block to be called after records are merged into the cache.



Parameters

withinReadTransaction(_:callbackQueue:completion:)

Swift copy 1 public func withinReadTransaction < T >( _ body : @escaping (ReadTransaction) throws -> T, 2 callbackQueue : DispatchQueue ? = nil , 3 completion : ((Result<T, Error >) -> Void ) ? = nil )

Performs an operation within a read transaction

Parameters: body: The body of the operation to perform. callbackQueue: [optional] The callback queue to use to perform the completion block on. Will perform on the current queue if not provided. Defaults to nil. completion: [optional] The completion block to perform when the read transaction completes. Defaults to nil.



Parameters

withinReadWriteTransaction(_:callbackQueue:completion:)

Swift copy 1 public func withinReadWriteTransaction < T >( _ body : @escaping (ReadWriteTransaction) throws -> T, 2 callbackQueue : DispatchQueue ? = nil , 3 completion : ((Result<T, Error >) -> Void ) ? = nil )

Performs an operation within a read-write transaction

Parameters: body: The body of the operation to perform callbackQueue: [optional] a callback queue to perform the action on. Will perform on the current queue if not provided. Defaults to nil. completion: [optional] a completion block to fire when the read-write transaction completes. Defaults to nil.



Parameters

load(_:callbackQueue:resultHandler:)

Swift copy 1 public func load < Operation : GraphQLOperation >( _ operation : Operation, callbackQueue : DispatchQueue ? = nil , resultHandler : @escaping GraphQLResultHandler<Operation.Data>)

Loads the results for the given query from the cache.

Parameters: query: The query to load results for resultHandler: The completion handler to execute on success or error



