ApolloStore
CLASS
ApolloStore
1public class ApolloStore
The
ApolloStore class acts as a local cache for normalized GraphQL results.
Methods
init(cache:)
1public init(cache: NormalizedCache = InMemoryNormalizedCache())
Designated initializer
Parameters:
cache: An instance of
normalizedCacheto use to cache results. Defaults to an
InMemoryNormalizedCache.
clearCache(callbackQueue:completion:)
1public func clearCache(callbackQueue: DispatchQueue = .main, completion: ((Result<Void, Error>) -> Void)? = nil)
Clears the instance of the cache. Note that a cache can be shared across multiple
ApolloClient objects, so clearing that underlying cache will clear it for all clients.
Parameters:
callbackQueue: The queue to call the completion block on. Defaults to
DispatchQueue.main.
completion: [optional] A completion block to be called after records are merged into the cache.
publish(records:identifier:callbackQueue:completion:)
1public func publish(records: RecordSet, identifier: UUID? = nil, callbackQueue: DispatchQueue = .main, completion: ((Result<Void, Error>) -> Void)? = nil)
Merges a
RecordSet into the normalized cache.
Parameters:
records: The records to be merged into the cache.
identifier: [optional] A unique identifier for the request that kicked off this change, to assist in de-duping cache hits for watchers.
callbackQueue: The queue to call the completion block on. Defaults to
DispatchQueue.main.
completion: [optional] A completion block to be called after records are merged into the cache.
withinReadTransaction(_:callbackQueue:completion:)
1public func withinReadTransaction<T>(_ body: @escaping (ReadTransaction) throws -> T,
2 callbackQueue: DispatchQueue? = nil,
3 completion: ((Result<T, Error>) -> Void)? = nil)
Performs an operation within a read transaction
Parameters:
body: The body of the operation to perform.
callbackQueue: [optional] The callback queue to use to perform the completion block on. Will perform on the current queue if not provided. Defaults to nil.
completion: [optional] The completion block to perform when the read transaction completes. Defaults to nil.
withinReadWriteTransaction(_:callbackQueue:completion:)
1public func withinReadWriteTransaction<T>(_ body: @escaping (ReadWriteTransaction) throws -> T,
2 callbackQueue: DispatchQueue? = nil,
3 completion: ((Result<T, Error>) -> Void)? = nil)
Performs an operation within a read-write transaction
Parameters:
body: The body of the operation to perform
callbackQueue: [optional] a callback queue to perform the action on. Will perform on the current queue if not provided. Defaults to nil.
completion: [optional] a completion block to fire when the read-write transaction completes. Defaults to nil.
load(_:callbackQueue:resultHandler:)
1public func load<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(_ operation: Operation, callbackQueue: DispatchQueue? = nil, resultHandler: @escaping GraphQLResultHandler<Operation.Data>)
Loads the results for the given query from the cache.
Parameters:
query: The query to load results for
resultHandler: The completion handler to execute on success or error
