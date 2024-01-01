CLASS

MultipartFormData

Swift copy 1 public final class MultipartFormData

A helper for building out multi-part form data for upload

Properties

boundary

Swift copy 1 public let boundary: String

Methods

init(boundary:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( boundary : String )

Designated initializer

Parameter boundary: The boundary to use between parts of the form.

init()

Swift copy 1 public convenience init ()

Convenience initializer which uses a pre-defined boundary

appendPart(string:name:)

Swift copy 1 public func appendPart ( string : String , name : String ) throws

Appends the passed-in string as a part of the body.

Parameters: string: The string to append name: The name of the part to pass along to the server



appendPart(data:name:contentType:filename:)

Swift copy 1 public func appendPart ( data : Data, 2 name : String , 3 contentType : String ? = nil , 4 filename : String ? = nil )

Appends the passed-in data as a part of the body.

Parameters: data: The data to append name: The name of the part to pass along to the server contentType: [optional] The content type of this part. Defaults to nil. filename: [optional] The name of the file for this part. Defaults to nil.



appendPart(inputStream:contentLength:name:contentType:filename:)

Swift copy 1 public func appendPart ( inputStream : InputStream, 2 contentLength : UInt64 , 3 name : String , 4 contentType : String ? = nil , 5 filename : String ? = nil )

Appends the passed-in input stream as a part of the body.

Parameters: inputStream: The input stream to append. contentLength: Length of the input stream data. name: The name of the part to pass along to the server contentType: [optional] The content type of this part. Defaults to nil. filename: [optional] The name of the file for this part. Defaults to nil.



encode()

Swift copy 1 public func encode () throws -> Data

Encodes everything into the final form data to send to a server.