UploadRequest

Parameters:

graphQLEndpoint: The endpoint to make a GraphQL request to

operation: The GraphQL Operation to execute

clientName: The name of the client to send with the "apollographql-client-name" header

clientVersion: The version of the client to send with the "apollographql-client-version" header

additionalHeaders: Any additional headers you wish to add by default to this request. Defaults to an empty dictionary.

files: The array of files to upload for all Upload parameters in the mutation.

manualBoundary: [optional] A manual boundary to pass in. A default boundary will be used otherwise. Defaults to nil.