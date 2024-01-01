ApolloClient
EXTENSION
ApolloClient
Swift
1extension ApolloClient: ApolloClientProtocol
Methods
clearCache(callbackQueue:completion:)
Swift
1public func clearCache(callbackQueue: DispatchQueue = .main,
2 completion: ((Result<Void, Error>) -> Void)? = nil)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|callbackQueue
|The queue to fall back on. Should default to the main queue.
|completion
|[optional] A completion closure to execute when clearing has completed. Should default to nil.
fetch(query:cachePolicy:contextIdentifier:queue:resultHandler:)
Swift
1@discardableResult public func fetch<Query: GraphQLQuery>(query: Query,
2 cachePolicy: CachePolicy = .default,
3 contextIdentifier: UUID? = nil,
4 queue: DispatchQueue = .main,
5 resultHandler: GraphQLResultHandler<Query.Data>? = nil) -> Cancellable
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|query
|The query to fetch.
|cachePolicy
|A cache policy that specifies when results should be fetched from the server and when data should be loaded from the local cache.
|queue
|A dispatch queue on which the result handler will be called. Should default to the main queue.
|contextIdentifier
|[optional] A unique identifier for this request, to help with deduping cache hits for watchers. Should default to
nil.
|resultHandler
|[optional] A closure that is called when query results are available or when an error occurs.
watch(query:cachePolicy:callbackQueue:resultHandler:)
Swift
1public func watch<Query: GraphQLQuery>(query: Query,
2 cachePolicy: CachePolicy = .default,
3 callbackQueue: DispatchQueue = .main,
4 resultHandler: @escaping GraphQLResultHandler<Query.Data>) -> GraphQLQueryWatcher<Query>
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|query
|The query to fetch.
|cachePolicy
|A cache policy that specifies when results should be fetched from the server or from the local cache.
|callbackQueue
|A dispatch queue on which the result handler will be called. Should default to the main queue.
|resultHandler
|[optional] A closure that is called when query results are available or when an error occurs.
perform(mutation:publishResultToStore:queue:resultHandler:)
Swift
1public func perform<Mutation: GraphQLMutation>(mutation: Mutation,
2 publishResultToStore: Bool = true,
3 queue: DispatchQueue = .main,
4 resultHandler: GraphQLResultHandler<Mutation.Data>? = nil) -> Cancellable
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|mutation
|The mutation to perform.
|publishResultToStore
|If
true, this will publish the result returned from the operation to the cache store. Default is
true.
|queue
|A dispatch queue on which the result handler will be called. Should default to the main queue.
|resultHandler
|An optional closure that is called when mutation results are available or when an error occurs.
upload(operation:files:queue:resultHandler:)
Swift
1public func upload<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(operation: Operation,
2 files: [GraphQLFile],
3 queue: DispatchQueue = .main,
4 resultHandler: GraphQLResultHandler<Operation.Data>? = nil) -> Cancellable
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|operation
|The operation to send
|files
|An array of
GraphQLFile objects to send.
|queue
|A dispatch queue on which the result handler will be called. Should default to the main queue.
|completionHandler
|The completion handler to execute when the request completes or errors. Note that an error will be returned If your
networkTransport does not also conform to
UploadingNetworkTransport.
subscribe(subscription:queue:resultHandler:)
Swift
1public func subscribe<Subscription: GraphQLSubscription>(subscription: Subscription,
2 queue: DispatchQueue = .main,
3 resultHandler: @escaping GraphQLResultHandler<Subscription.Data>) -> Cancellable
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|subscription
|The subscription to subscribe to.
|fetchHTTPMethod
|The HTTP Method to be used.
|queue
|A dispatch queue on which the result handler will be called. Should default to the main queue.
|resultHandler
|An optional closure that is called when mutation results are available or when an error occurs.