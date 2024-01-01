RequestChainNetworkTransport
EXTENSION
RequestChainNetworkTransport
Swift
1extension RequestChainNetworkTransport: UploadingNetworkTransport
Methods
constructUploadRequest(for:with:manualBoundary:)
Swift
1open func constructUploadRequest<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2 for operation: Operation,
3 with files: [GraphQLFile],
4 manualBoundary: String? = nil) -> HTTPRequest<Operation>
Constructs an uploading (ie, multipart) GraphQL request
Override this method if you need to use a custom subclass of
HTTPRequest.
Parameters:
operation: The operation to create a request for
files: The files you wish to upload
manualBoundary: [optional] A manually set boundary for your upload request. Defaults to nil.
Returns: The created request.
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|operation
|The operation to create a request for
|files
|The files you wish to upload
|manualBoundary
|[optional] A manually set boundary for your upload request. Defaults to nil.
upload(operation:files:callbackQueue:completionHandler:)
Swift
1public func upload<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2 operation: Operation,
3 files: [GraphQLFile],
4 callbackQueue: DispatchQueue = .main,
5 completionHandler: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error>) -> Void) -> Cancellable
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|operation
|The operation to send
|files
|An array of
GraphQLFile objects to send.
|callbackQueue
|The queue to call back on with the results. Should default to
.main.
|completionHandler
|The completion handler to execute when the request completes or errors