STRUCT

GraphQLExecutionError

Swift copy 1 public struct GraphQLExecutionError : Error , LocalizedError

An error which has occurred during GraphQL execution.

Properties

pathString

Swift copy 1 public var pathString: String

underlying

Swift copy 1 public let underlying: Error

The error that occurred during parsing.

errorDescription

Swift copy 1 public var errorDescription: String ?

A description of the error which includes the path where the error occurred.