GraphQLEnum
ENUM
GraphQLEnum
Swift
1public enum GraphQLEnum<T: EnumType>: CaseIterable, Hashable, RawRepresentable
A generic enum that wraps a generated enum from a GraphQL Schema.
GraphQLEnum provides an
__unknown case that is used when the response returns a value that
is not recognized as a valid enum case. This is usually caused by future cases added to the enum
on the schema after code generation.
Cases
case(_:)
Swift
1case `case`(T)
A recognized case of the wrapped enum.
__unknown(_:)
Swift
1case __unknown(String)
An unrecognized value for the enum.
The associated value exposes the raw
String data from the response.
Properties
value
Swift
1@inlinable public var value: T?
The underlying enum case. If the value is
__unknown, this will be
nil.
rawValue
Swift
1@inlinable public var rawValue: String
allCases
Swift
1@inlinable public static var allCases: [GraphQLEnum<T>]
A collection of all known values of the wrapped enum.
This collection does not include the
__unknown case.
Methods
init(_:)
Swift
1@inlinable public init(_ caseValue: T)
init(rawValue:)
Swift
1@inlinable public init(rawValue: String)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|rawValue
|The raw value to use for the new instance.
init(_:)
Swift
1@inlinable public init(_ rawValue: String)