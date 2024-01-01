Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

InputValue

EXTENSION

InputValue

Swift
1extension InputValue: ExpressibleByStringLiteral

Methods

init(stringLiteral:)

Swift
1@inlinable public init(stringLiteral value: StringLiteralType)

Parameters

NameDescription
valueThe value of the new instance.

init(integerLiteral:)

Swift
1@inlinable public init(integerLiteral value: IntegerLiteralType)

Parameters

NameDescription
valueThe value to create.

init(floatLiteral:)

Swift
1@inlinable public init(floatLiteral value: FloatLiteralType)

Parameters

NameDescription
valueThe value to create.

init(booleanLiteral:)

Swift
1@inlinable public init(booleanLiteral value: BooleanLiteralType)

Parameters

NameDescription
valueThe value of the new instance.

init(arrayLiteral:)

Swift
1@inlinable public init(arrayLiteral elements: InputValue...)

init(dictionaryLiteral:)

Swift
1@inlinable public init(dictionaryLiteral elements: (String, InputValue)...)

==(_:_:)

Swift
1public static func == (lhs: InputValue, rhs: InputValue) -> Bool

Parameters

NameDescription
lhsA value to compare.
rhsAnother value to compare.

hash(into:)

Swift
1public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)

Parameters

NameDescription
hasherThe hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.