ENUM

SchemaTypesFileOutput.ModuleType

Swift copy 1 public enum ModuleType : Codable , Equatable

Cases

embeddedInTarget(name:)

Swift copy 1 case embeddedInTarget ( name : String )

Generated schema types will be manually embedded in a target with the specified name . No module will be created for the generated schema types.

Note: Generated files must be manually added to your application target. The generated schema types files will be namespaced with the value of your configuration's schemaNamespace to prevent naming conflicts.

swiftPackageManager

Swift copy 1 case swiftPackageManager

Generates a Package.swift file that is suitable for linking the generated schema types files to your project using Swift Package Manager.

other

Swift copy 1 case other

No module will be created for the generated types and you are required to create the module to support your preferred dependency manager. You must specify the name of the module you will create in the schemaNamespace property as this will be used in import statements of generated operation files.

Use this option for dependency managers, such as CocoaPods or Carthage. Example usage would be to create the podspec file (CocoaPods) or Xcode project file (Carthage) that is expecting the generated files in the configured output location.