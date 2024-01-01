Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration

Swift
1public struct ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration: Equatable, Codable

A configuration object that defines behavior for schema download.

Properties

downloadMethod

Swift
1public let downloadMethod: DownloadMethod

How to download your schema. Supports the Apollo Registry and GraphQL Introspection methods.

downloadTimeout

Swift
1public let downloadTimeout: Double

The maximum time (in seconds) to wait before indicating that the download timed out. Defaults to 30 seconds.

headers

Swift
1public let headers: [HTTPHeader]

Any additional headers to include when retrieving your schema. Defaults to nil.

outputPath

Swift
1public let outputPath: String

The local path where the downloaded schema should be written to.

outputFormat

Swift
1public var outputFormat: DownloadMethod.OutputFormat

Methods

init(using:timeout:headers:outputPath:)

Swift
1public init(
2  using downloadMethod: DownloadMethod,
3  timeout downloadTimeout: Double = 30.0,
4  headers: [HTTPHeader] = [],
5  outputPath: String
6)

Designated Initializer

  • Parameters:

    • downloadMethod: How to download your schema.

    • downloadTimeout: The maximum time (in seconds) to wait before indicating that the download timed out. Defaults to 30 seconds.

    • headers: [optional] Any additional headers to include when retrieving your schema. Defaults to nil

    • outputPath: The local path where the downloaded schema should be written to.

