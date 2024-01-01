STRUCT

ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration

Swift copy 1 public struct ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration : Equatable , Codable

A configuration object that defines behavior for schema download.

Properties

downloadMethod

Swift copy 1 public let downloadMethod: DownloadMethod

How to download your schema. Supports the Apollo Registry and GraphQL Introspection methods.

downloadTimeout

Swift copy 1 public let downloadTimeout: Double

The maximum time (in seconds) to wait before indicating that the download timed out. Defaults to 30 seconds.

headers

Swift copy 1 public let headers: [HTTPHeader]

Any additional headers to include when retrieving your schema. Defaults to nil.

outputPath

Swift copy 1 public let outputPath: String

The local path where the downloaded schema should be written to.

outputFormat

Swift copy 1 public var outputFormat: DownloadMethod.OutputFormat

Methods

init(using:timeout:headers:outputPath:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( 2 using downloadMethod : DownloadMethod, 3 timeout downloadTimeout : Double = 30.0 , 4 headers : [HTTPHeader] = [], 5 outputPath : String 6 )

Designated Initializer

Parameters: downloadMethod: How to download your schema. downloadTimeout: The maximum time (in seconds) to wait before indicating that the download timed out. Defaults to 30 seconds. headers: [optional] Any additional headers to include when retrieving your schema. Defaults to nil outputPath: The local path where the downloaded schema should be written to.



