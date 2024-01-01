DownloadMethod.ApolloRegistrySettings
STRUCT
DownloadMethod.ApolloRegistrySettings
Swift
1public struct ApolloRegistrySettings: Equatable, Codable
Properties
apiKey
Swift
1public let apiKey: String
The API key to use when retrieving your schema from the Apollo Registry.
graphID
Swift
1public let graphID: String
The identifier of the graph to fetch. Can be found in Apollo Studio.
variant
Swift
1public let variant: String?
The variant of the graph in the registry.
Methods
init(apiKey:graphID:variant:)
Swift
1public init(apiKey: String, graphID: String, variant: String = "current")
Designated initializer
Parameters:
apiKey: The API key to use when retrieving your schema.
graphID: The identifier of the graph to fetch. Can be found in Apollo Studio.
variant: The variant of the graph to fetch. Defaults to "current", which will return whatever is set to the current variant.
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|apiKey
|The API key to use when retrieving your schema.
|graphID
|The identifier of the graph to fetch. Can be found in Apollo Studio.
|variant
|The variant of the graph to fetch. Defaults to “current”, which will return whatever is set to the current variant.