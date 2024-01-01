FileFinder
STRUCT
FileFinder
1public struct FileFinder
Methods
findParentFolder(from:)
1public static func findParentFolder(from filePath: StaticString = #filePath) -> URL
Version that works if you're using the 5.3 compiler or above
Parameter filePath: The full file path of the file to find. Defaults to the
#filePathof the caller.
Returns: The file URL for the parent folder.
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|filePath
|The full file path of the file to find. Defaults to the
#filePath of the caller.
fileURL(from:)
1public static func fileURL(from filePath: StaticString = #filePath) -> URL
The URL of a file at a given path
Parameter filePath: The full file path of the file to find
Returns: The file's URL
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|filePath
|The full file path of the file to find
findParentFolder(from:)
Version that works if you're using the 5.2 compiler or below
Parameter file: The full file path of the file to find. Defaults to the
#fileof the caller.
Returns: The file URL for the parent folder.
fileURL(from:)
The URL of a file at a given path
Parameter filePath: The full file path of the file to find
Returns: The file's URL
findParentFolder(from:)
1public static func findParentFolder(from filePath: String) -> URL
Finds the parent folder from a given file path.
Parameter filePath: The full file path, as a string
Returns: The file URL for the parent folder.
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|filePath
|The full file path, as a string