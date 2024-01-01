STRUCT

FileFinder

Swift copy 1 public struct FileFinder

Methods

findParentFolder(from:)

Swift copy 1 public static func findParentFolder ( from filePath : StaticString = #filePath ) -> URL

Version that works if you're using the 5.3 compiler or above

Parameter filePath: The full file path of the file to find. Defaults to the #filePath of the caller.

Returns: The file URL for the parent folder.

Parameters

fileURL(from:)

Swift copy 1 public static func fileURL ( from filePath : StaticString = #filePath ) -> URL

The URL of a file at a given path

Parameter filePath: The full file path of the file to find

Returns: The file's URL

Parameters

findParentFolder(from:)

fileURL(from:)

findParentFolder(from:)

Swift copy 1 public static func findParentFolder ( from filePath : String ) -> URL

Finds the parent folder from a given file path.

Parameter filePath: The full file path, as a string

Returns: The file URL for the parent folder.

Parameters