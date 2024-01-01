SQLiteDatabase
PROTOCOL
SQLiteDatabase
Swift
1public protocol SQLiteDatabase
Methods
init(fileURL:)
Swift
1init(fileURL: URL) throws
createRecordsTableIfNeeded()
Swift
1func createRecordsTableIfNeeded() throws
selectRawRows(forKeys:)
Swift
1func selectRawRows(forKeys keys: Set<CacheKey>) throws -> [DatabaseRow]
addOrUpdateRecordString(_:for:)
Swift
1func addOrUpdateRecordString(_ recordString: String, for cacheKey: CacheKey) throws
deleteRecord(for:)
Swift
1func deleteRecord(for cacheKey: CacheKey) throws
deleteRecords(matching:)
Swift
1func deleteRecords(matching pattern: CacheKey) throws
clearDatabase(shouldVacuumOnClear:)
Swift
1func clearDatabase(shouldVacuumOnClear: Bool) throws