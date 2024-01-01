SSLClientCertificate
CLASS
SSLClientCertificate
1public class SSLClientCertificate
Methods
init(pkcs12Path:password:)
1public convenience init(pkcs12Path: String, password: String) throws
Convenience init.
parameter pkcs12Path: Path to pkcs12 file containing private key and X.509 ceritifacte (.p12)
parameter password: file password, see kSecImportExportPassphrase
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|pkcs12Path
|Path to pkcs12 file containing private key and X.509 ceritifacte (.p12)
|password
|file password, see
init(identity:identityCertificate:)
1public init(identity: SecIdentity, identityCertificate: SecCertificate)
Designated init. For more information, see SSLSetCertificate() in Security/SecureTransport.h.
parameter identity: SecIdentityRef, see kCFStreamSSLCertificates
parameter identityCertificate: CFArray of SecCertificateRefs, see kCFStreamSSLCertificates
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|identity
|SecIdentityRef, see
|identityCertificate
|CFArray of SecCertificateRefs, see
init(pkcs12Url:password:)
1public convenience init(pkcs12Url: URL, password: String) throws
Convenience init.
parameter pkcs12Url: URL to pkcs12 file containing private key and X.509 ceritifacte (.p12)
parameter password: file password, see kSecImportExportPassphrase
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|pkcs12Url
|URL to pkcs12 file containing private key and X.509 ceritifacte (.p12)
|password
|file password, see
init(pkcs12Url:importOptions:)
1public init(pkcs12Url: URL, importOptions: CFDictionary) throws
Designated init.
parameter pkcs12Url: URL to pkcs12 file containing private key and X.509 ceritifacte (.p12)
parameter importOptions: A dictionary containing import options. A kSecImportExportPassphrase entry is required at minimum. Only password-based PKCS12 blobs are currently supported. See SecImportExport.h
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|pkcs12Url
|URL to pkcs12 file containing private key and X.509 ceritifacte (.p12)
|importOptions
|A dictionary containing import options. A kSecImportExportPassphrase entry is required at minimum. Only password-based PKCS12 blobs are currently supported. See