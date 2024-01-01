Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

SSLClientCertificate

CLASS

SSLClientCertificate

Swift
1public class SSLClientCertificate

Methods

init(pkcs12Path:password:)

Swift
1public convenience init(pkcs12Path: String, password: String) throws

Convenience init.

  • parameter pkcs12Path: Path to pkcs12 file containing private key and X.509 ceritifacte (.p12)

  • parameter password: file password, see kSecImportExportPassphrase

Parameters

NameDescription
pkcs12PathPath to pkcs12 file containing private key and X.509 ceritifacte (.p12)
passwordfile password, see

init(identity:identityCertificate:)

Swift
1public init(identity: SecIdentity, identityCertificate: SecCertificate)

Designated init. For more information, see SSLSetCertificate() in Security/SecureTransport.h.

  • parameter identity: SecIdentityRef, see kCFStreamSSLCertificates

  • parameter identityCertificate: CFArray of SecCertificateRefs, see kCFStreamSSLCertificates

Parameters

NameDescription
identitySecIdentityRef, see
identityCertificateCFArray of SecCertificateRefs, see

init(pkcs12Url:password:)

Swift
1public convenience init(pkcs12Url: URL, password: String) throws

Convenience init.

  • parameter pkcs12Url: URL to pkcs12 file containing private key and X.509 ceritifacte (.p12)

  • parameter password: file password, see kSecImportExportPassphrase

Parameters

NameDescription
pkcs12UrlURL to pkcs12 file containing private key and X.509 ceritifacte (.p12)
passwordfile password, see

init(pkcs12Url:importOptions:)

Swift
1public init(pkcs12Url: URL, importOptions: CFDictionary) throws

Designated init.

  • parameter pkcs12Url: URL to pkcs12 file containing private key and X.509 ceritifacte (.p12)

  • parameter importOptions: A dictionary containing import options. A kSecImportExportPassphrase entry is required at minimum. Only password-based PKCS12 blobs are currently supported. See SecImportExport.h

Parameters

NameDescription
pkcs12UrlURL to pkcs12 file containing private key and X.509 ceritifacte (.p12)
importOptionsA dictionary containing import options. A kSecImportExportPassphrase entry is required at minimum. Only password-based PKCS12 blobs are currently supported. See