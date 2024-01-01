Self-Service OIDC SSO with Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD)
Configure Entra ID as your GraphOS organization's identity provider
This guide walks through configuring Microsoft Entra ID (formerly known as Azure Active Directory) as your GraphOS organization's identity provider (IdP) for OIDC-based SSO.
Prerequisites
Setup requires:
A GraphOS user account with the Org Admin role
Check the Members tab in GraphOS Studio to see your role and which team members are org admins
Administrative access to your IdP
Setup
OIDC-based SSO setup has these steps:
- Enter your SSO details in GraphOS Studio.
- Create a custom Entra ID enterprise application for GraphOS.
- Verify and configure OIDC details.
- Verify your SSO configuration works.
- Enable SSO in GraphOS Studio.
The SSO setup wizard in GraphOS Studio guides you through these steps.
Step 1. Enter your SSO details
- Go to GraphOS Studio . Open the Settings page from the top navigation. Open the Security tab from the left sidebar and click Migrate SSO. A setup wizard appears.
- Enter the Email domain(s) you are setting SSO up for. Click Continue.
- Select OIDC as the SSO type. Click Continue.
Step 2. Create an Entra ID app registration
Once you reach Step 2: Configure Your IdP in the wizard, go to your Microsoft Entra admin center . Alternatively, you can sign in to the Azure Portal and then go to Microsoft Entra ID.
In Entra, go to Identity > Applications > App registrations. If accessing Entra from the Azure Portal, go to Manage > App registrations. Select +New registration in the top menu.
On the Register an application page, provide the following information:
Enter a descriptive name for your application, such as
Apollo GraphOS.
Under Supported account types, select which Microsoft account types should have access to GraphOS.
For Redirect URI, select Web and enter the redirect URI provided by the setup wizard.
Click Register.
From the Overview section of your newly created app registration, copy and paste your Application (client) ID into the Client ID field in the setup wizard.
Next to Client credentials, click Add a certificate or secret and create a new secret.
Copy and paste the secret's Value into the Client Secret field in the setup wizard.
Back in the Overview section, select Endpoints from the top menu.
Copy and open the OpenID Connect metadata document URL in a new browser tab. Find the
issuervalue. It should be formatted like
https://login.microsoftonline.com/unique-value/vx.x. Copy and paste this URL into the Issuer field in the setup wizard.
Click Continue.
Step 3. Configure API permissions
From the API permissions section of your app registration, check whether
User.Readis listed by default. If it isn't, add it manually:
Select + Add a permission > Microsoft Graph > Application permissions.
Search for
User, expand, and select
User.Read.All. Click Add permissions.
Save your changes.
Also from the API Permissions section, select Grant admin consent for Default Directory next to the + Add a permission button. Doing this ensures that your users don't need to grant consent during SSO.
From the Manifest section of your app registration, find the
groupMembershipClaimsproperty. Change its value from
nullto either
"All"or
"SecurityGroup". These values ensure that the access token includes the group membership claim during SSO.
Save your changes.
Step 4. Verify SSO Configuration
To verify that your SSO configuration works, click Login with new SSO in the GraphOS Studio wizard. This button launches a new login session in a new browser tab. Once you successfully login using your new configuration, click Next.
Step 5. Enable SSO
If team members could previously login before you implemented SSO, they must re-login to GraphOS Studio via SSO. Signing in creates a new user profile for them. Any personal API keys associated with their previous user profile will be lost. (Graph API keys ) are unaffected and remain functional.) Additionally, you must reassign any GraphOS roles associated with their previous user profile.
Assign users in Entra ID
Once you've set up your Apollo GraphOS application in Entra ID, you need to assign users to it so they can access GraphOS. You can assign individual users or groups from the User and groups page of your Apollo GraphOS application in Entra ID.
You may want to begin by adding yourself individually and then testing SSO by clicking Test at the bottom of the Single sign-on page. Once you've successfully tested your own user's ability to use SSO, add any applicable users or groups.
Once you've confirmed the new configuration works for your users, remove any legacy Apollo GraphOS applications in Entra ID or app registrations in Azure AD if you have them.
Legacy setup
Click to see legacy instructions
PingConnect) might already be used by another application in your organization.
1. Create an Azure AD app registration
- Go to your Azure Portal and then navigate to Azure Active Directory.
- In the left pane, select App Registrations. Then in the top ribbon click + New Registration.
- On the Register an application page, provide the following information:
- Provide a friendly name for the PingOne client (such as
Apollo GraphOSor
PingOneConnect).
- Under Supported account types, select which Microsoft account types will have access.
- Leave Redirect URI empty. You'll provide this information later.
- Provide a friendly name for the PingOne client (such as
2. Retrieve your endpoint URL and client ID
- From the Overview section of your newly created app registration, copy and paste your Application (client) ID into a local text file.
- Still in the Overview section, select Endpoints from the top menu.
- Copy and paste the OpenID Connect metadata document URL into the same local text file:
3. Create a client secret
- From the Certificates & secrets section of your app registration, click + New client secret and create a new secret.
- Copy and paste the secret's Value field to the same text file you created earlier:
4. Configure API permissions
- From the API permissions section of your app registration, check whether
User.Readis listed by default. If isn't, add it manually:
- Select + Add a permission > Microsoft Graph > Application permissions.
- Search for
Group, expand, and select
Group.Read.All.
- Save your changes.
- If
User.Readwas not auto created, repeat this process for
User.Read.
- Also from the API Permissions section, select Grant admin consent next to the + Add a permission button. This ensures your users don't need to grant consent during SSO.
- From the Manifest section of your app registration, find the
groupMembershipClaimsproperty. Change its value from
nullto either
Allor
SecurityGroup.
- These values ensure that the group membership claim is included in the access token during SSO.
- Save your changes.
5. Integrate PingOne with Azure AD
- After you receive your PingOne SSO invitation email, click the enrollment link to create a new account or sign in with an existing account.
- On the landing page, click Setup on the top ribbon.
- Select Connect to an Identity Repository > Microsoft Azure AD and click Next.
- From the Configure Your Microsoft Azure Connection modal:
- Copy and paste the endpoint URL, client ID, and client secret values saved earlier from Azure AD.
- Select Verify. PingOne will verify that it can query the endpoint(s) you've specified.
- For Scope, select the OAuth scopes to include in authentication requests.
- Click Next.
- In Step 2 of the wizard, copy the PingOne Redirect URI and paste it on the Azure AD app registration.
- Redirect URIs can be configured from the Overview section of your app registration under the Essentials menu in Azure AD.
- Select Redirect URIs > Add a platform > Web and enter the Redirect URI you copied from PingOne. Select Configure to save changes.
- Back on the PingOne configuration wizard, select Next after copying and pasting the URI.
- In Step 3 of the wizard, configure the Map Attributes section by mapping the incoming attributes or claims from Azure AD to PingOne. You can leave this with the default Attribute Mapping.
- In Step 4 of the wizard, choose whether or not to synchronize your user groups from Azure AD to your PingOne user groups.
- The permissions
User.Readand
Group.Read.Allare required for synchronization to be successful.
- Any PingOne user groups that do not exist in your Azure provider will be replaced by the Azure groups.
- Each of your Azure group members are automatically added to the corresponding PingOne groups when the user initially signs on (SSO) to PingOne. This is PingOne's just-in-time user provisioning.
- The permissions
- Click Save to finish connecting Azure AD to PingOne.
6. Configure the OIDC applicationAfter you successfully configure the identity bridge between Azure AD and PingOne, you need to configure and enable Apollo as an OIDC application. The configuration for this application should already be initialized, and you can access it via the Complete your Application Configuration reminder under Applications in the PingOne admin console.
- Select Meteor Development Group - GraphOS Studio under Complete your Application Configuration.ⓘ noteIf the Add OIDC Application wizard doesn't automatically pop-up, select the SAML tab and then select the OIDC tab.
- In Step 1 of the Add OIDC Application wizard, configure the application name, description, category, and icon (optional).
- Click Next for Steps 2-5 (these are configured by default).
- In Step 6 of the wizard (Attribute Mapping), you must map
subto
preferred_username. You can optionally map more attributes for given name, family name, and others.
- In Step 7 of the wizard (Group Access), select whichever groups should receive SSO access to Apollo.
- Click Done to complete the configuration.