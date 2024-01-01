Operation Request Format

By default, almost every GraphQL IDE and client library takes care of sending operations in a format that the Apollo Router supports. This article describes that format, which is also described on graphql.org and in this preliminary spec .

The Apollo Router accepts queries, mutations, and subscriptions sent as POST requests. It also accepts queries sent as GET requests.

POST requests

The Apollo Router accepts POST requests with a JSON body. A valid request contains a query field, along with optional variables and an operationName (if query contains multiple possible operations).

Let's say we want to execute the following query:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetBestSellers ( $category : ProductCategory ) { 2 bestSellers ( category : $category ) { 3 title 4 } 5 }

Here's an example of a valid POST request body for that query:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "query" : "query GetBestSellers($category: ProductCategory){bestSellers(category: $category){title}}" , 3 "operationName" : "GetBestSellers" , 4 "variables" : { "category" : "BOOKS" } 5 }

Note that operationName isn't required for this particular request body, because query includes only one operation definition.

You can execute this query against an Apollo-hosted example server right now with the following curl command:

sh copy 1 curl --request POST \ 2 -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ 3 --data '{"query":"query GetBestSellers($category:ProductCategory){bestSellers(category: $category){title}}", "operationName":"GetBestSellers", "variables":{"category":"BOOKS"}}' \ 4 https://rover.apollo.dev/quickstart/products/graphql

The Apollo Router's default landing page provides a curl command you can use to execute a test query on your own server:

sh copy 1 curl --request POST \ 2 --header 'content-type: application/json' \ 3 --url 'http://127.0.0.1:4000/' \ 4 --data '{"query":"query { __typename }"}'

GET requests

The Apollo Router also accepts GET requests for queries (but not mutations). With a GET request, query details ( query , operationName , variables ) are provided as URL query parameters. The variables option is a URL-escaped JSON object.

Here's the same query from POST requests formatted for a curl GET request:

sh copy 1 curl --request GET \ 2 https://rover.apollo.dev/quickstart/products/graphql?query=query%20GetBestSellers%28%24category%3AProductCategory%29%7BbestSellers%28category%3A%20%24category%29%7Btitle%7D%7D & operationName = GetBestSellers & variables = %7B%22category%22%3A%22BOOKS%22%7D

Persisted queries protocol

The Automatic Persisted Queries (APQ) and Persisted Query List (PQL) features of the Apollo Router use a separate protocol to send the operation document information in the extensions . This protocal can also use HTTP POST or GET. See the Apollo Client docs on the APQ protocol for details.

