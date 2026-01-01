Hardening for Production

When deploying Apollo Server in a production environment, there are additional considerations to ensure the security and integrity of your server. All of this has already been covered in other places, so here are some links to relevant resources that you should review before going to production.

Recommended resources

GraphOS Production Readiness Checklist

The Apollo GraphOS Production Readiness Checklist is a comprehensive resource that outlines best practices for deploying and managing GraphQL services with GraphOS in production. For Apollo Server specific advice, pay special attention to the Subgraphs/servers section.

GraphOS "Graph Security" guide

If you are using Apollo GraphOS, there is also a lot of great advice available in the GraphOS Graph Security documentation.

GraphQL's Going to Production guide

As Apollo Server internally uses the graphql npm package, we recommend going over the Going to Production guide from the GraphQL team, as it is an excellent resource.

If you are using Apollo GraphOS, many of these security best practices are already handled for you or are available as GraphOS features. So here is some additional context that you should keep in mind when reading that document: