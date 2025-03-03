Using the @provides Directive

The @provides directive optimizes query performance by reducing the number of subgraph calls needed to resolve queries.

This directive creates a relationship between two subgraphs:

The source of truth subgraph owns the field and can always resolve it.

The providing subgraph uses @provides to return the same data more efficiently at specific query paths.

Both subgraphs must resolve the field identically to ensure data consistency. It must not change the logic or behavior of your queries.

When to use @provides

Use @provides when all of the following conditions are met:

The query works without @provides . The directive only improves performance; it never changes the logical behavior of your GraphQL operations.

The data is identical. Both subgraphs must resolve the field identically to ensure data consistency.

You can maintain data consistency between the source of truth and the providing subgraph.

You have a specific performance goal to reduce the number of subgraph calls.

The optimization is specific to a query path. The optimization must be scoped to a specific query path instead of any entry point that can reach the provided fields.

You can ensure privacy and security compliance. Storing and accessing the provided data in the providing subgraph's storage system must comply with your organization's privacy and security requirements.

Identifying common use cases

You can use @provides for the following scenarios:

Search optimization : A search subgraph (for example, backed by Elasticsearch) returns fields owned by another subgraph to avoid additional round trips. For example, a search index might store product names and prices alongside search metadata, allowing it to return product information without calling the Products subgraph.

Read-only computed fields : Fields that derive their value from other fields and have no side effects, where the providing subgraph can compute them identically. For example, a search subgraph might compute a relevance score or ranking that matches what the source subgraph calculates.

Optimized data stores : Specialized stores (Elasticsearch, Redis, and others) that contain a subset of data from the source of truth reduce subgraph calls for specific query paths. The specialized store returns frequently accessed fields directly, avoiding a round trip to the source.

Performance-critical queries: Frequently executed queries benefit from reducing the number of subgraph calls. If a query path is called thousands of times per second, eliminating even one subgraph call significantly reduces latency and load.

Ensuring data consistency

Composition rules ensure your schema is valid, but they don't guarantee that your data is consistent. You're responsible for maintaining data consistency.

Data retention : The providing subgraph and the source of truth subgraph might have different data retention policies. This is acceptable as long as the providing subgraph has all the data needed for the queries that use @provides . Document the query's scope clearly.

Eventual consistency: Account for eventual consistency—the time delay between when data is updated in the source of truth and when it synchronizes to the providing subgraph. Use @provides only when eventual consistency is acceptable for your use case.

When to avoid using @provides

Avoid using @provides in these scenarios:

Fixing slow subgraph performance : @provides is a query planning optimization, not a fix for slow queries or database bottlenecks. Bypassing a slow subgraph with @provides hides the problem and adds complexity without addressing the root cause. Optimize at the subgraph level instead by using database tuning, caching, or query optimization.

Introducing logical differences : The provided data must match the source data exactly. Do not use @provides to introduce logical differences or alternate data sources.

Possible data divergence : If there's any possibility of data divergence, don't use @provides . This includes scenarios where data retention policies differ significantly and cannot be mitigated through query scope, eventual consistency delays are unacceptable for your use case, or different subgraphs might resolve the field differently.

Hiding data inconsistencies : Never use @provides to hide conflicting data between subgraphs. Fix the data at the source.

Sensitive data without compliance: Don't use @provides for sensitive data (PII, financial information, and other sensitive fields) unless the providing subgraph's storage system is approved and compliant with all relevant regulations.

Implementing @provides in your schema

Implement @provides in your schema:

Test your query to confirm it works without @provides . Verify that data is identical across subgraphs to ensure consistency. Mark the field as @shareable in the source-of-truth subgraph.

GraphQL Products subgraph (source of truth) copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 price : Float ! @shareable # Step 3: mark the field as @shareable 4 }

Mark the field as @external in the providing subgraph. Add @provides to the query path that returns the provided field.

GraphQL Search subgraph (providing subgraph) copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 price : Float ! @external # Step 4: mark the field as @external 4 } 5 6 type SearchResult { 7 products : [ Product ! ] ! @provides ( fields : "price" ) # Step 5: add @provides to the query path that returns the provided field 8 }

Monitor performance to verify that the optimization works.

Composition rules

Apollo Federation enforces these composition rules. If a subgraph provides an entity field using @provides :

The subgraph must define that field and mark it @external .

The entity field must be marked as either @shareable or @external in every subgraph that defines it.

The entity field must be marked as @shareable in at least one other subgraph so that at least one subgraph can always resolve the field.

Composition fails if you violate these rules.

Verifying your optimization

When the router encounters a query with a field that uses @provides , it determines if it can satisfy the entire query from the providing subgraph. If it can, it makes a single subgraph call and skips the source of truth—that's the optimization. If it can't, it falls back to calling both subgraphs and there is no optimization.

To verify that the optimization is working, compare the before and after for the operation's query plan and metrics in GraphOS Studio.

Example: No optimization

In this example, the providing subgraph (the Search subgraph) only provides the price field.

GraphQL Products subgraph (source of truth) copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 name : String ! 4 price : Float ! @shareable 5 description : String ! 6 }