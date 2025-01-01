IDE Support for Schema Development

Many IDEs provide features to streamline federated GraphQL development, such as federation-aware syntax highlighting, inline performance information, and autocomplete for fields, types, and federation directives. Learn how to enable federation-specific features in tools like VS Code, JetBrains IDEs, and Vim/NeoVim.

Visual Studio Code

Apollo's VS Code Extension provides an all-in-one tooling experience for developing apps with Apollo. See the dedicated documentation page for configuration details.

JetBrains

Apollo's JetBrains Plugin provides federation-specific development features, such as autocomplete for federation directives. This plugin supports all IntelliJ-based IDEs, including:

IntelliJ IDEA

PyCharm

PhpStorm

WebStorm

CLion

RubyMine

Rider

GoLand

You must enable the Rover integration after installing the plugin. Otherwise, your IDE might display unexpected errors while you're working with a subgraph schema. See the dedicated documentation page for configuration details.

Vim/NeoVim

You can configure Vim/NeoVim to use the same Apollo Language Server that powers the VS Code and JetBrains plugins. See the dedicated documentation page for configuration details.

Additional resources

If your graph uses the Apollo Router Core or GraphOS Router, make sure to enable router configuration awareness in your editor.