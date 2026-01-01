Next.js App Router

This guide covers integrating Apollo Client in a Next.js application using the App Router architecture with support for both React Server Components (RSC) and Client Components.

What is supported?

React Server Components

Apollo Client provides a shared client instance across all server components for a single request, preventing duplicate GraphQL requests and optimizing server-side rendering.

React Client Components

When using the app directory, client components are rendered both on the server (SSR) and in the browser. Apollo Client enables you to execute GraphQL queries on the server and use the results to hydrate your browser-side cache, delivering fully-rendered pages to users.

Installation

Install Apollo Client and the Next.js integration package:

Bash copy 1 npm install @apollo/client@latest @apollo/client-integration-nextjs graphql rxjs

TypeScript users: For type-safe GraphQL operations, see the GraphQL Codegen guide.

Setup for React Server Components (RSC)

Step 1: Create Apollo Client configuration

Create an ApolloClient.ts file in your app directory:

TypeScript copy 1 import { HttpLink } from "@apollo/client" ; 2 import { 3 registerApolloClient , 4 ApolloClient , 5 InMemoryCache , 6 } from "@apollo/client-integration-nextjs" ; 7 8 export const { getClient , query , PreloadQuery } = registerApolloClient (() => { 9 return new ApolloClient ({ 10 cache : new InMemoryCache (), 11 link : new HttpLink ({ 12 // Use an absolute URL for SSR (relative URLs cannot be used in SSR) 13 uri : "https://your-api.com/graphql" , 14 fetchOptions : { 15 // Optional: Next.js-specific fetch options for caching and revalidation 16 // See: https://nextjs.org/docs/app/api-reference/functions/fetch 17 }, 18 }), 19 }); 20 });

Step 2: Use in server components

You can now use the getClient function or the query shortcut in your server components:

TypeScript copy 1 import { query } from "./ApolloClient" ; 2 3 async function UserProfile ({ userId } : { userId : string }) { 4 const { data } = await query ({ 5 query : GET_USER , 6 variables : { id : userId }, 7 }); 8 9 return < div >{data.user. name } </ div > ; 10 }

Override Next.js fetch options

You can override Next.js-specific fetch options per query using context.fetchOptions :

TypeScript copy 1 const { data } = await getClient (). query ({ 2 query : GET_USER , 3 context : { 4 fetchOptions : { 5 next : { revalidate : 60 }, // Revalidate every 60 seconds 6 }, 7 }, 8 });

Setup for Client Components (SSR and browser)

Step 1: Create Apollo wrapper component

Create app/ApolloWrapper.tsx :

TypeScript copy 1 "use client" ; 2 3 import { HttpLink } from "@apollo/client" ; 4 import { 5 ApolloNextAppProvider , 6 ApolloClient , 7 InMemoryCache , 8 } from "@apollo/client-integration-nextjs" ; 9 10 function makeClient () { 11 const httpLink = new HttpLink ({ 12 // Use an absolute URL for SSR 13 uri : "https://your-api.com/graphql" , 14 fetchOptions : { 15 // Optional: Next.js-specific fetch options 16 // Note: This doesn't work with `export const dynamic = "force-static"` 17 }, 18 }); 19 20 return new ApolloClient ({ 21 cache : new InMemoryCache (), 22 link : httpLink , 23 }); 24 } 25 26 export function ApolloWrapper ({ children } : React . PropsWithChildren ) { 27 return ( 28 < ApolloNextAppProvider makeClient = { makeClient } > 29 { children } 30 </ ApolloNextAppProvider > 31 ); 32 }

Step 2: Wrap root layout

Wrap your RootLayout in the ApolloWrapper component in app/layout.tsx :

TypeScript copy 1 import { ApolloWrapper } from "./ApolloWrapper" ; 2 3 export default function RootLayout ({ 4 children , 5 } : { 6 children : React . ReactNode ; 7 }) { 8 return ( 9 < html lang = "en" > 10 < body > 11 < ApolloWrapper >{ children } </ ApolloWrapper > 12 </ body > 13 </ html > 14 ); 15 }

Note: This works even if your layout is a React Server Component. It ensures all Client Components share the same Apollo Client instance through ApolloNextAppProvider .

Step 3: Use Apollo Client hooks in client components

For optimal streaming SSR, use suspense-enabled hooks like useSuspenseQuery and useFragment :

TypeScript copy 1 "use client" ; 2 3 import { useSuspenseQuery } from "@apollo/client/react" ; 4 5 export function UserProfile ({ userId } : { userId : string }) { 6 const { data } = useSuspenseQuery ( GET_USER , { 7 variables : { id : userId }, 8 }); 9 10 return < div >{data.user. name } </ div > ; 11 }

Preloading data from RSC to client components

You can preload data in React Server Components to populate the cache of your Client Components.

Step 1: Use PreloadQuery in server components

TypeScript copy 1 import { PreloadQuery } from "./ApolloClient" ; 2 import { Suspense } from "react" ; 3 4 export default async function Page () { 5 return ( 6 < PreloadQuery query = { GET_USER } variables = { { id : "1" } } > 7 < Suspense fallback = { <>Loading...</> } > 8 < ClientChild /> 9 </ Suspense > 10 </ PreloadQuery > 11 ); 12 }

Step 2: Consume with useSuspenseQuery in client components

TypeScript copy 1 "use client" ; 2 3 import { useSuspenseQuery } from "@apollo/client/react" ; 4 5 export function ClientChild () { 6 const { data } = useSuspenseQuery ( GET_USER , { 7 variables : { id : "1" }, 8 }); 9 10 return < div > { data . user . name } </ div >; 11 }

Important: Data fetched this way should be considered client data and never referenced in Server Components. PreloadQuery prevents mixing server data and client data by creating a separate ApolloClient instance.

Using with useReadQuery

For advanced use cases, you can use PreloadQuery with useReadQuery to avoid request waterfalls:

TypeScript copy 1 < PreloadQuery query = { GET_USER } variables = { { id : "1" } } > 2 { ( queryRef ) => ( 3 < Suspense fallback = { <>Loading...</> } > 4 < ClientChild queryRef = { queryRef } /> 5 </ Suspense > 6 ) } 7 </ PreloadQuery >;

In your Client Component:

TypeScript copy 1 "use client" ; 2 3 import { 4 useQueryRefHandlers , 5 useReadQuery , 6 QueryRef , 7 } from "@apollo/client/react" ; 8 9 export function ClientChild ({ queryRef } : { queryRef : QueryRef < TQueryData > }) { 10 const { refetch } = useQueryRefHandlers ( queryRef ); 11 const { data } = useReadQuery ( queryRef ); 12 13 return < div > { data . user . name } </ div >; 14 }

Handling multipart responses (@defer) in SSR

When using the @defer directive, useSuspenseQuery will only suspend until the initial response is received. To handle deferred data properly, you have three strategies:

Strategy 1: Use PreloadQuery with useReadQuery

PreloadQuery allows deferred data to be fully transported and streamed chunk-by-chunk.

Strategy 2: Remove @defer fragments

Use RemoveMultipartDirectivesLink to strip @defer directives from queries during SSR:

TypeScript copy 1 import { RemoveMultipartDirectivesLink } from "@apollo/client-integration-nextjs" ; 2 3 new RemoveMultipartDirectivesLink ({ 4 stripDefer : true , // Default: true 5 });

You can exclude specific fragments from stripping by labeling them:

GraphQL copy 1 query myQuery { 2 fastField 3 ... @defer ( label : "SsrDontStrip1" ) { 4 slowField1 5 } 6 }

Strategy 3: Wait for deferred data

Use AccumulateMultipartResponsesLink to debounce the initial response:

TypeScript copy 1 import { AccumulateMultipartResponsesLink } from "@apollo/client-integration-nextjs" ; 2 3 new AccumulateMultipartResponsesLink ({ 4 cutoffDelay : 100 , // Wait up to 100ms for incremental data 5 });

Combined approach: SSRMultipartLink

Combine both strategies with SSRMultipartLink :

TypeScript copy 1 import { SSRMultipartLink } from "@apollo/client-integration-nextjs" ; 2 3 new SSRMultipartLink ({ 4 stripDefer : true , 5 cutoffDelay : 100 , 6 });

Testing

Reset singleton instances between tests using the resetApolloClientSingletons helper:

TypeScript copy 1 import { resetApolloClientSingletons } from "@apollo/client-integration-nextjs" ; 2 3 afterEach ( resetApolloClientSingletons );

Debugging

Enable verbose logging in your app/ApolloWrapper.tsx :

TypeScript copy 1 import { setLogVerbosity } from "@apollo/client" ; 2 3 setLogVerbosity ( "debug" );

Important considerations