React Router framework mode

This guide covers integrating Apollo Client in a React Router 7 application with support for modern streaming SSR.

Installation

Install Apollo Client and the React Router integration package:

Bash copy 1 npm install @apollo/client-integration-react-router @apollo/client graphql rxjs

TypeScript users: For type-safe GraphQL operations, see the GraphQL Codegen guide.

Setup

Step 1: Create Apollo configuration

Create an app/apollo.ts file that exports a makeClient function and an apolloLoader :

TypeScript copy 1 import { HttpLink , InMemoryCache } from "@apollo/client" ; 2 import { 3 createApolloLoaderHandler , 4 ApolloClient , 5 } from "@apollo/client-integration-react-router" ; 6 7 // `request` will be available on the server during SSR or in loaders, but not in the browser 8 export const makeClient = ( request ? : Request ) => { 9 return new ApolloClient ({ 10 cache : new InMemoryCache (), 11 link : new HttpLink ({ uri : "https://your-graphql-endpoint.com/graphql" }), 12 }); 13 }; 14 15 export const apolloLoader = createApolloLoaderHandler ( makeClient );

Important: ApolloClient must be imported from @apollo/client-integration-react-router , not from @apollo/client .

Step 2: Reveal entry files

Run the following command to create the entry files if they don't exist:

Bash copy 1 npx react-router reveal

This will create app/entry.client.tsx and app/entry.server.tsx .

Step 3: Configure client entry

Adjust app/entry.client.tsx to wrap your app in ApolloProvider :

TypeScript copy 1 import { makeClient } from "./apollo" ; 2 import { ApolloProvider } from "@apollo/client" ; 3 import { StrictMode , startTransition } from "react" ; 4 import { hydrateRoot } from "react-dom/client" ; 5 import { HydratedRouter } from "react-router/dom" ; 6 7 startTransition (() => { 8 const client = makeClient (); 9 hydrateRoot ( 10 document , 11 < StrictMode > 12 < ApolloProvider client = { client } > 13 < HydratedRouter /> 14 </ ApolloProvider > 15 </ StrictMode > 16 ); 17 });

Step 4: Configure server entry

Adjust app/entry.server.tsx to wrap your app in ApolloProvider during SSR:

TypeScript copy 1 import { makeClient } from "./apollo" ; 2 import { ApolloProvider } from "@apollo/client" ; 3 // ... other imports 4 5 export default function handleRequest ( 6 request : Request , 7 responseStatusCode : number , 8 responseHeaders : Headers , 9 routerContext : EntryContext 10 ) { 11 return new Promise (( resolve , reject ) => { 12 // ... existing code 13 14 const client = makeClient ( request ); 15 16 const { pipe , abort } = renderToPipeableStream ( 17 < ApolloProvider client = { client } > 18 < ServerRouter 19 context = { routerContext } 20 url = {request. url } 21 abortDelay = { ABORT_DELAY } 22 /> 23 </ ApolloProvider > , 24 { 25 [ readyOption ]() { 26 shellRendered = true ; 27 // ... rest of the handler 28 }, 29 // ... other options 30 } 31 ); 32 }); 33 }

Step 5: Add hydration helper

Add <ApolloHydrationHelper> to app/root.tsx :

TypeScript copy 1 import { ApolloHydrationHelper } from "@apollo/client-integration-react-router" ; 2 import { Links , Meta , Outlet , Scripts , ScrollRestoration } from "react-router" ; 3 4 export function Layout ({ children } : { children : React . ReactNode }) { 5 return ( 6 < html lang = "en" > 7 < head > 8 < meta charSet = "utf-8" /> 9 < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" /> 10 < Meta /> 11 < Links /> 12 </ head > 13 < body > 14 < ApolloHydrationHelper >{ children } </ ApolloHydrationHelper > 15 < ScrollRestoration /> 16 < Scripts /> 17 </ body > 18 </ html > 19 ); 20 } 21 22 export default function App () { 23 return < Outlet />; 24 }

Usage

Using apolloLoader with useReadQuery

You can now use the apolloLoader function to create Apollo-enabled loaders for your routes:

TypeScript copy 1 import { gql } from "@apollo/client" ; 2 import { useReadQuery } from "@apollo/client/react" ; 3 import { useLoaderData } from "react-router" ; 4 import type { Route } from "./+types/my-route" ; 5 import type { TypedDocumentNode } from "@apollo/client" ; 6 import { apolloLoader } from "./apollo" ; 7 8 // TypedDocumentNode definition with types 9 const GET_USER : TypedDocumentNode < 10 { user : { id : string ; name : string ; email : string } }, 11 { id : string } 12 > = gql ` 13 query GetUser($id: ID!) { 14 user(id: $id) { 15 id 16 name 17 email 18 } 19 } 20 ` ; 21 22 export const loader = apolloLoader < Route . LoaderArgs >()(({ preloadQuery }) => { 23 const userQueryRef = preloadQuery ( GET_USER , { 24 variables : { id : "1" }, 25 }); 26 27 return { 28 userQueryRef , 29 }; 30 }); 31 32 export default function UserPage () { 33 const { userQueryRef } = useLoaderData < typeof loader >(); 34 const { data } = useReadQuery ( userQueryRef ); 35 36 return ( 37 < div > 38 < h1 >{data.user. name } </ h1 > 39 < p >{data.user. email } </ p > 40 </ div > 41 ); 42 }

Important: To provide better TypeScript support, apolloLoader is a method that you need to call twice: apolloLoader<LoaderArgs>()(loader)

Multiple queries in a loader

You can preload multiple queries in a single loader:

TypeScript copy 1 import { gql } from "@apollo/client" ; 2 import { useReadQuery } from "@apollo/client/react" ; 3 import { useLoaderData } from "react-router" ; 4 import type { Route } from "./+types/my-route" ; 5 import { apolloLoader } from "./apollo" ; 6 7 // TypedDocumentNode definitions omitted for brevity 8 9 export const loader = apolloLoader < Route . LoaderArgs >()(({ preloadQuery }) => { 10 const userQueryRef = preloadQuery ( GET_USER , { 11 variables : { id : "1" }, 12 }); 13 14 const postsQueryRef = preloadQuery ( GET_POSTS , { 15 variables : { userId : "1" }, 16 }); 17 18 return { 19 userQueryRef , 20 postsQueryRef , 21 }; 22 }); 23 24 export default function UserPage () { 25 const { userQueryRef , postsQueryRef } = useLoaderData < typeof loader >(); 26 const { data : userData } = useReadQuery ( userQueryRef ); 27 const { data : postsData } = useReadQuery ( postsQueryRef ); 28 29 return ( 30 < div > 31 < h1 >{userData.user. name } </ h1 > 32 < h2 > Posts </ h2 > 33 < ul > 34 { postsData . posts . map (( post ) => ( 35 < li key = {post. id } > {post. title } </ li > 36 ))} 37 </ ul > 38 </ div > 39 ); 40 }

Important considerations