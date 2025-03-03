Deploy your Graph to Production

Deploy Apollo Router and subgraphs to production

This guide walks you through deploying your GraphQL infrastructure (Apollo Router and subgraphs) into a production environment. You'll validate your configuration, apply performance and security best practices, and connect observability for reliable operations at scale.

Prerequisites

  • Apollo Router deployed and running in a testing environment

  • Subgraphs deployed and running in a testing environment

  • Access to deploy to production infrastructure (cloud or on-prem)

  • Access to Apollo Studio for your organization's graph

  • Production credentials, secrets, and network access

By the end of the milestone, you'll have:

  • Apollo Router and subgraphs configured and deployed for production

  • Verified access for clients to your production graph endpoint

  • Applied best practices for production environment deployments

Steps to complete

1. Create a production variant in Apollo Studio

Create a production variant in Apollo Studio to manage your production schema and configuration.

2. Deploy subgraphs to production

  • Deploy subgraph services to your production environment

  • Configure subgraph endpoints with production URLs and ensure they're accessible by the router

  • Set up subgraph monitoring to track performance, errors, and resource usage

  • Validate subgraph health and ensure they can handle production traffic loads

3. Publish subgraph schemas to the production variant

  • Publish your subgraph schema and routing URL for each subgraph to the production variant in Apollo Studio.

4. Deploy router to production

