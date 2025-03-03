Deploy your Graph to Production

This guide walks you through deploying your GraphQL infrastructure (Apollo Router and subgraphs) into a production environment. You'll validate your configuration, apply performance and security best practices, and connect observability for reliable operations at scale.

Prerequisites

Apollo Router deployed and running in a testing environment

Subgraphs deployed and running in a testing environment

Access to deploy to production infrastructure (cloud or on-prem)

Access to Apollo Studio for your organization's graph

Production credentials, secrets, and network access

By the end of the milestone, you'll have:

Apollo Router and subgraphs configured and deployed for production

Verified access for clients to your production graph endpoint

Applied best practices for production environment deployments

Steps to complete

1. Create a production variant in Apollo Studio

Create a production variant in Apollo Studio to manage your production schema and configuration.

2. Deploy subgraphs to production

Deploy subgraph services to your production environment

Configure subgraph endpoints with production URLs and ensure they're accessible by the router

Set up subgraph monitoring to track performance, errors, and resource usage

Validate subgraph health and ensure they can handle production traffic loads

3. Publish subgraph schemas to the production variant

Publish your subgraph schema and routing URL for each subgraph to the production variant in Apollo Studio.

4. Deploy router to production

Review the Router YAML Configuration

Set up your metrics collection for live operational insight

Set environment variables for production, such as the APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and APOLLO_KEY

Apply production-specific settings (timeouts, limits, logging levels)

Deploy the router to your production environment

Resources