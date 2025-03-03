Set up your Clients

This guide walks you through setting up Apollo Client for production use. You'll install the appropriate package for your framework, configure it to connect to your GraphQL endpoint, and add essential optimizations including caching, error handling, authentication, and persisted queries for improved performance and security.

Prerequisites

A client application (web or mobile) that you want to connect to GraphQL

Access to your router endpoint URL

By the end of the milestone, you'll have:

Apollo Client installed and configured

A query that fetches and displays data in the UI

Steps to complete

1. Set up Apollo Client

React Kotlin iOS Follow the Getting Started with React guide to install and configure Apollo Client for your React application. Follow the Getting Started with Kotlin guide to install and configure Apollo Client for your Kotlin application. Follow the Getting Started with iOS guide to install and configure Apollo Client for your iOS application.

2. Retrieve and display data for your first query

React Kotlin iOS Use the useQuery hook to fetch data from your GraphQL endpoint and render it in your React components. Use the query method to fetch data from your GraphQL endpoint and display it in your views. Use the fetch method to fetch data from your GraphQL endpoint and connect your queries to your UI by displaying the data in your view controllers.

React Kotlin iOS Set up Apollo Client DevTools to inspect queries, cache, and debug issues during development. Add the Apollo Debug Server to your debug builds and register your client to enable cache inspection through the Android Studio plugin. Use your IDE's built-in debugging tools and network monitoring capabilities to inspect GraphQL requests and responses during development.

4. Repeat for each known production use case

React Kotlin iOS For each of your known use cases, repeat step 2 to add all the queries, mutations, and subscriptions your application needs. For each of your known use cases, repeat step 2 to add all the queries, mutations, and subscriptions your application needs. For each of your known use cases, repeat step 2 to add all the queries, mutations, and subscriptions your application needs.

note If your stack doesn't support Apollo Client, you can use any GraphQL -compliant client or integration that fits your platform. See View Integrations for alternatives.

Resources