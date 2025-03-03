Set up your Clients
Configure Apollo Client for production with performance and security
This guide walks you through setting up Apollo Client for production use. You'll install the appropriate package for your framework, configure it to connect to your GraphQL endpoint, and add essential optimizations including caching, error handling, authentication, and persisted queries for improved performance and security.
Prerequisites
A client application (web or mobile) that you want to connect to GraphQL
Access to your router endpoint URL
By the end of the milestone, you'll have:
Apollo Client installed and configured
A query that fetches and displays data in the UI
Steps to complete
1. Set up Apollo Client
Follow the Getting Started with React guide to install and configure Apollo Client for your React application.
2. Retrieve and display data for your first query
Use the
useQuery hook to fetch data from your GraphQL endpoint and render it in your React components.
3. Set up debugging tools
4. Repeat for each known production use case
For each of your known use cases, repeat step 2 to add all the queries, mutations, and subscriptions your application needs.