Set up your Apollo Account

This guide is for developers, platform engineers, and architects beginning their Apollo GraphOS journey to create their first organization.

Prerequisites

None

By the end of the milestone, you'll have:

A registered account in Studio

An organization within Studio

Team members invited to the organization

Steps to complete

1. Sign up for Apollo

For Enterprise and Standard plans, work with your Apollo representative to set up your account.

For the Developer and Free plan, create an account .

Use your primary work email to avoid any organizational issues and to ensure your team members have access to the same Studio organization.

note To contact Apollo Support, you'll need to set up a separate account using your primary work email on the Apollo Support platform

2. Name your organization

Your organization name and ID default to your first and last name.

To change this, navigate to Organization -> General settings and click Update name.

Choose a clear, recognizable name such as your company name. You can also update your organization ID to match your company's domain.

3. Configure SSO access

PLAN REQUIRED This feature is available on the following GraphOS plans: Standard, Enterprise

Set up single sign-on (SSO).

4. Invite team members

If you have SSO enabled, then your team members already have access to Studio and need to log in. Your identity provider manages access to GraphOS.

If you don't have SSO enabled, manually invite team members from the Members tab in Studio.

You can also use SCIM to automate user and group management between your IdP and GraphOS. For details, see the Apollo SCIM documentation.

To understand the different roles and levels of access you can grant to members, review the documentation on organization-wide member roles.

Resources