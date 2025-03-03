Deploy Apollo Router in Test Environments

Deploy the Apollo Router in a test environment

This guide walks you through deploying the Apollo Router in a test environment, focusing on setup, configuration, and best practices for non-production use cases.

Prerequisites

  • A GraphOS organization and member account

By the end of the milestone, you'll have:

  • Successfully downloaded and installed the Apollo Router binary or container image

  • Obtained or composed a supergraph schema for your test environment

  • Run the Apollo Router in a test environment, exposing a GraphQL endpoint

  • Connected the Router to your test environment subgraphs

  • Applied best practices for test environment deployments

Steps to complete

Prepare environment and artifacts

Refer to the environment best practices guide.

Set up a dedicated test environment, which may include separate Kubernetes clusters, databases, and CI/CD configurations.

Create a staging or test graph variant to mirror real-world deployment stages, for example mygraph@develop or mygraph@test.

Deploy Subgraphs to test environment

  • Deploy subgraph services to your test environment

  • Configure subgraph endpoints with test URLs and ensure they're accessible by the router

  • Set up subgraph monitoring to track performance, errors, and resource usage

  • Ensure subgraphs are publishing schemas to the test graph variant

Deploy the Router to test environment

  • Create a new repository or location in your repository to manage the deployment configuration of the router

  • Follow the instructions for the GraphOS Apollo Container to deploy with Docker

  • Deploy the Router to test environment pointing at your test graph variant with APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and APOLLO_KEY

