Deploy Apollo Router in Test Environments

This guide walks you through deploying the Apollo Router in a test environment, focusing on setup, configuration, and best practices for non-production use cases.

Prerequisites

A GraphOS organization and member account

By the end of the milestone, you'll have:

Successfully downloaded and installed the Apollo Router binary or container image

Obtained or composed a supergraph schema for your test environment

Run the Apollo Router in a test environment, exposing a GraphQL endpoint

Connected the Router to your test environment subgraphs

Applied best practices for test environment deployments

Steps to complete

Prepare environment and artifacts

Refer to the environment best practices guide.

Set up a dedicated test environment, which may include separate Kubernetes clusters, databases, and CI/CD configurations.

Create a staging or test graph variant to mirror real-world deployment stages, for example mygraph@develop or mygraph@test .

Deploy Subgraphs to test environment

Deploy subgraph services to your test environment

Configure subgraph endpoints with test URLs and ensure they're accessible by the router

Set up subgraph monitoring to track performance, errors, and resource usage

Ensure subgraphs are publishing schemas to the test graph variant

Deploy the Router to test environment

Create a new repository or location in your repository to manage the deployment configuration of the router

Follow the instructions for the GraphOS Apollo Container to deploy with Docker

Deploy the Router to test environment pointing at your test graph variant with APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and APOLLO_KEY

Resources