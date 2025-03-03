Connect REST APIs
Quickly bring a REST API into your graph with Apollo Connectors
This guide walks through a test use case for building, developing, and managing a GraphQL API with Apollo and Apollo Connectors for REST APIs.
Prerequisites
By the end of the milestone, you'll have:
Installed the Rover CLI
A Connectors-powered graph with a test use case running locally
Sent an operation to your local GraphQL endpoint
Before you start
Rover is Apollo's official CLI for managing graphs and subgraphs. It's the main tool for setup, development, publishing schemas, and more.
Install and authenticate Rover by following the Rover CLI Getting Started guide.
Steps to complete
Identify data sources
Identify the REST API data sources you need to use in your first use case.
Review the REST API requirements and limitations of Connectors to ensure your data sources are suitable.
Initialize the local project
Create a new directory for your project.
Run
rover initin a terminal window to start the setup wizard.
Select Create a new graph and then Start a graph with one or more REST APIs when prompted.
Enter a name for your graph and proceed with the wizard to generate the required files.
Store graph credentials
Copy the
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and
APOLLO_KEY from the
rover init output and paste into a
.env file:
1# .env
2# (Formatted graph-id@variant, references a graph in the Apollo GraphOS platform)
3APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=
4
5# (This is your graph's API key)
6APOLLO_KEY=
You need these credentials to start the local dev server, even for local-only work.
Define your GraphQL schema with Connectors
Create
.graphql schema files using Connectors.
Refer to the Connectors documentation to learn more about the directives you need to map REST endpoints to GraphQL fields.
rover init creates a runnable example schema in
products.graphql that includes the
@source and
@connect directives and exposes a single
products query. Use this as a starting point for your schema.
Configure supergraph composition
The
supergraph.yaml file tells Rover how to compose your local graph. Update it to reference your schema files.
1subgraphs:
2 products:
3 routing_url: http://ignore
4 schema:
5 file: path/to/your-products-schema.graphql
6 reviews:
7 routing_url: http://ignore
8 schema:
9 file: path/to/your-reviews-schema.graphql
10federation_version: =2.11.0
(Optional) Configure router settings
If you need special settings such as CORS, authentication, and header passthrough, create a
router-config.yaml and reference it with
--router-config when starting Rover.
1headers:
2 all:
3 request:
4 - propagate:
5 matching: ^*
6cors:
7 allow_any_origin: true
8
9connectors:
10 sources:
11 # myconnector references the connector name defined in the supergraph.yaml
12 # v1 is the name of the source in the @source directive
13 myconnector.v1:
14 $config:
15 apikey: $MY_SECRET
Start the local development server
Set your environment variables, then run:
1APOLLO_KEY=<YOUR_APOLLO_KEY> \
2APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=<YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \
3rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml # --router-config router.yaml (optional)
This command launches the router locally, composing your schema automatically.
Test and iterate
Use Apollo Sandbox at
http://localhost:4000or any GraphQL client to issue queries and validate that your Connectors mappings return the expected data. See the Connectors Troubleshooting Guide in case of any issues.
Adjust schema files and connector configurations as needed. The local router hot-reloads on changes.
Use the Connectors Mapping Playground to help map REST API responses to GraphQL types.