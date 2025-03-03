Migrate Use Case Traffic

This guide walks your team through migrating active client use cases from legacy endpoints to the new supergraph. You’ll learn how to plan your migration, execute the transition, verify key workflows, and set up monitoring for rapid response to client issues.

Prerequisites

Supergraph deployed and validated in production

All production subgraph endpoints confirmed available

The router is live and reachable from production clients

By the end of the milestone, you’ll have:

Target clients switched from legacy endpoints to the supergraph

Core use case flows tested and validated in production

Steps to complete

1. Choose your migration approach based on your risk tolerance:

Big Bang : Migrate all traffic at once (fastest, highest risk)

Gradual : Migrate use cases incrementally (safer, longer timeline)

Canary: Migrate small percentage first (balanced approach)

2. Confirm readiness and plan migration

Review supergraph functionality with client teams

Ensure all supported queries/mutations are exposed and tested

Validate authentication and authorization flows

Communicate migration window to stakeholders and set expectations for possible issues and recovery steps

Assign clear points of contact for migration support

Establish communication channels for status updates and issue reporting

3. Redirect client requests

Update client configuration to use the supergraph endpoint, queries, mutations, and subscriptions

If possible, use feature flags to redirect the requests

Execute end-to-end tests for migrated workflows

Monitor for errors, performance regressions, or unexpected results

Ask client teams to manually test highest-priority user journeys

5. Monitor live traffic and alerts

Key metrics to track:

Track key performance and reliability indicators (latency, error rates, throughput) in real time using your observability stack.

Review router and subgraph logs for anomalies or edge-case failures.

6. Troubleshoot and rollback if needed

Document issues and remediation steps in a shared channel.

If severe issues occur, revert client traffic to the legacy endpoints using preconfigured rollback mechanisms.

Communicate status and action items transparently with all affected teams.

