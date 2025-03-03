Get Started with Apollo

These guides provide a structured path to successfully adopt Apollo GraphOS in your organization, from building your first proof of concept to scaling in production.

This is for platform engineers, backend developers, frontend developers, and technical leaders working to adopt Apollo GraphOS in their organization.

Start with a clear use case

This foundational step helps you align stakeholders, identify pain points, define clear goals, and find the shortest path to demonstrable value.

Where to start: Define your use case.

Phase 1: Onboarding

Goal: Get your first proof of concept running in a non-production environment.

In this phase, you'll set up your Apollo GraphOS organization. You'll connect your APIs to the graph, with a clear use case in mind. You'll also deploy the Apollo Router in a test environment and set up CI/CD pipelines to deploy your graph in a non-production environment.

Where to start: Set up your accounts.

Phase 2: Adoption

Goal: Move from proof of concept to production with confidence.

In this phase, you'll design a production-ready schema. You'll also set up the clients that will be using your graph. You'll then deploy your router and subgraphs to production and migrate client traffic from legacy APIs to your graph.

Where to start: Design your production schema.

Phase 3: Growth

Goal: Expand your platform to new teams, use cases, and business value.

Guides for this phase are coming soon.