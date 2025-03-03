Set Up CI/CD

This guide walks you through creating a code repository for your first subgraph or connector. It also covers setting up your CI/CD pipelines and automating schema checks to prevent breaking changes.

Prerequisites

By the end of the milestone, you'll have:

Deployed your subgraph /connector service to source control

Implemented CI/CD pipelines

Integrated the Rover CLI into your CI/CD pipelines

Steps to complete

1. Publish your first schema to source control

Create a code repository in your source control system and publish your subgraph or connector schema and code to it.

2. Set up continuous integration and deployment

Set up pipelines for the following actions:

Run automated code quality check

Run automated unit tests

Run automated security audit

Store your code as an artifact

Deploy your subgraph service to the cloud

Follow your organization's established patterns for creating CI/CD pipelines for new web services.

Refer to your CI/CD vendor documentation for instructions on setting up pipelines for your chosen platform.

3. Integrate Rover into your pipelines

Add the rover subgraph check command in your CI pipeline to run on every commit. Add the rover subgraph publish command in your CD pipeline to push changes after they are deployed. (Optional) Add rover subgraph check as a pre-merge hook in your pull request. This provides additional validations in a distributed environment where other teams may have made changes that impact your checks, even after your checks have passed.

