NetworkTransport

EXTENSION

NetworkTransport

Swift
1public extension NetworkTransport

Properties

headerFieldNameApolloClientName

Swift
1static var headerFieldNameApolloClientName: String

The field name for the Apollo Client Name header

headerFieldNameApolloClientVersion

Swift
1static var headerFieldNameApolloClientVersion: String

The field name for the Apollo Client Version header

defaultClientName

Swift
1static var defaultClientName: String

The default client name to use when setting up the clientName property

clientName

Swift
1var clientName: String

defaultClientVersion

Swift
1static var defaultClientVersion: String

The default client version to use when setting up the clientVersion property.

clientVersion

Swift
1var clientVersion: String

Methods

addApolloClientHeaders(to:)

Swift
1func addApolloClientHeaders(to request: inout URLRequest)

Adds the Apollo client headers for this instance of NetworkTransport to the given request

  • Parameter request: A mutable URLRequest to add the headers to.

Parameters

