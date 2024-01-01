PROTOCOL

UploadingNetworkTransport

Swift copy 1 public protocol UploadingNetworkTransport : NetworkTransport

A network transport which can also handle uploads of files.

Methods

upload(operation:files:callbackQueue:completionHandler:)

Swift copy 1 func upload < Operation : GraphQLOperation >( 2 operation : Operation, 3 files : [GraphQLFile], 4 callbackQueue : DispatchQueue, 5 completionHandler : @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error >) -> Void ) -> Cancellable

Uploads the given files with the given operation.

Parameters: operation: The operation to send files: An array of GraphQLFile objects to send. callbackQueue: The queue to call back on with the results. Should default to .main . completionHandler: The completion handler to execute when the request completes or errors

Returns: An object that can be used to cancel an in progress request.

Parameters